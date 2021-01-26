Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 26.

S'pore weather blowing hot and cold: Beware of asthma, eczema flaring up, say doctors

Drier and warmer weather is expected in the coming weeks, says the weatherman.

Should I get the Covid-19 vaccine? What you need to know

Seniors will receive letters inviting them to book their slots, which can be done either online or at selected community centres near them.

Will the world fail to prepare for the next pandemic?

The pandemic is still raging, but have governments and institutions addressed it well, so far?

Malaysia is not keen to extend strict movement curbs, says Health Ministry

A prolonged order would be too detrimental to the country's economy, said the Health Ministry.

2 refurbished RSN patrol vessels back in action as part of new flotilla

The flotilla will operate four MSRVs and two Maritime Security and Response Tugboats for a start.

HK to extend compulsory Covid-19 tests to more areas; lockdowns will be on a smaller scale

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says there could be more targeted lockdowns in future.

Singapore factory output grows 14.3% in December, up 7.3% for 2020

This was another month of better-than-expected performance.

Nearly 7 in 10 Singapore firms confident they can stay in business despite big Covid-19 hit: Survey

On the flip side, 1 in 3 companies are not sure if they can keep operating in the next 6 to 12 months.

Woman who claims to be 'sovereign' expected to face another charge under Women's Charter

Paramjeet Kaur, 41, currently faces six charges, four of which are for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Friday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,509.

