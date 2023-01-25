Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 25

Singapore core inflation flat at 5.1% in December; 2022 at 4.1%

The figure was unchanged from November and October, which marked the first dip since February 2022.

The rain will go on: Wet weather expected for remainder of CNY festive period

Wet weather during Chinese New Year resulted in some inconvenience, including transportation delays and longer wait times for food delivery services. 

Digital red packets proving popular during CNY; $5m topped up in DBS QR gift cards over 2 days

Some banks see customer adoption hitting a record high over the Chinese New Year period.

Pump prices fall to pre-GST hike levels

Pump prices have fallen despite rising global oil prices.

Maserati driver who dragged cop with car had pledged vehicle to parents, claims his sister

It was not said in court when the driver had allegedly pledged the vehicle to his parents.

Microsoft investigating network issue causing outage of apps such as Teams, Outlook

Microsoft did not disclose the number of users that were affected by the disruption.

NZ's new PM Hipkins known for his candour, diet and poor dress sense

A former boss once remarked that Mr Hipkins “appears to eat nothing more than sausage rolls and diet Coke”.

Heavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead

An unusually cold weather front and extreme low pressure systems set snow falling and strong winds blowing across Japan from yesterday.

Chess: Meet S’pore’s Rice sisters who are 15, 12, and 9 – and making big moves in the game

Three girls from Singapore are taking on the chess world. The Rice sisters – Lauren, Leah and Lana – all have international chess federation (Fide) ratings, obtained by competing against players in international tournaments.

Lauren trains with the national team, Leah was women’s champion at Australian Chess Open, and all three have Fide ratings.

S’pore should be global design heavyweight like New York and London: DesignSingapore’s Dawn Lim

Ms Lim emphasised the importance of positioning Singapore on the frontiers of trends that are changing the world, such as sustainability and technology.

