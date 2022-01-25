Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 25.
Pacts on longstanding bilateral issues durable, a major step forward for S’pore-Indonesia ties: PM Lee
Agreements on aviation needs, extradition and defence are designed “to last for at least a generation”, says PM Lee.
S’pore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way
Investigators spotted at canal where twin boys were found dead
They were seen walking around the area, and are believed to be establishing the entry points into the area and the canal.
Cruises to other countries in Asean may set sail later this year: STB
MAS' surprise policy move seen as attempt to manage inflation expectations, defend purchasing power
Economists tell ST that the impact of Covid-19 leaves Singapore in uncharted territory.
GP Jipson Quah initially accused of cheating MOH has charge amended to more serious offence
He has now been charged with dishonestly making a false representation to the ministry.
Further lockdown in HK public housing estate as Omicron cluster grows
A year on, why Biden is doing badly in the polls
Covid-19 is only a partial answer. There is also the fundamental question of voter expectations, says Jonathan Eyal.
Playing it safe this CNY: No steamboat, no lohei, more hygienic practices
Look back at how some families did without lohei for fear of spreading viral droplets during auspicious cheers, while others avoided sharing steamboat meals.
The science behind bird flight, and why the cinereous vulture initially could not fly
A weakened cinereous vulture that crash landed in Singapore last December failed to take flight twice after recuperation.