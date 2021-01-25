Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 25.
Integrated Shield Plan now covers Covid-19 vaccine complications that lead to hospitalisation
This will apply to policyholders who receive vaccines approved by HSA and are vaccinated in Singapore.
10-year plan for Singapore manufacturing to grow 50% by 2030: Chan Chun Sing
To achieve this, more Singaporeans will have to work in manufacturing.
Malaysia's worsening Covid-19 situation exposes serious economic, political fault lines
The country is currently confronting an infection wave that has run amok.
Cheaper electricity for all income groups in 2020, but food prices and transport fares higher
Overall inflation declined by 0.2 per cent last year, a reversal from the 0.6 per cent increase in 2019.
Pay to ride on driverless buses in two areas until April 30
This is the first such trial since Singapore began experimenting with autonomous vehicles on the roads.
Condolences pour in for mum killed in accident, including from PM Lee
Ms Or Cheng Khim had been on the way home to surprise her son with sushi when the accident happened.
Returning home for festive break not an option for many Malaysians in S'pore
Some are even opting to work during the festive break to earn some extra money.
NTU introduces new core curriculum for 6,000 freshmen starting August
They will also need to complete internships in order to graduate.
44 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
There were no new cases in the community for the third day in a row.
Police advise public to secure smart home devices amid cyber attacks around the world
The police warned that cyber criminals could hack into and compromise smart home devices.