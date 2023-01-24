Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 24

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
7 dead in second mass shooting in California; victims reportedly Chinese farmworkers
Labour crunch in China over CNY could delay deliveries in Singapore
Consumers here can expect deliveries to be more timely and imported goods to be cheaper later in the year.
Give each other freedom and trust, say couple married for 55 years
The couple were each other’s first loves and have stayed true through all the hardships of life.
Illegal wheel modifications on smaller motorcycles are ‘accidents waiting to happen’
Changes to swingarms and tyres may cause unstable handling and are untested for road use.
Illicit vaping on the rise, more caught in 2022
4,916 people nabbed for using, possessing e-cigarettes in 2022, versus 1,266 in 2020.
Over 700 families in rental flats bought homes in 2022: HDB
Of these, seven in 10 bought a flat from HDB, with the remainder going for resale flats.
Investment opportunities look promising from China’s reopening
China’s reopening comes at an opportune time when the economies of Europe and the United States might be slowing down.
Even innocent online games can turn you into a gambling addict
It’s too easy to get sucked into a cycle of wanting more attractive characters to enhance one’s prowess in a game.
Spring-cleaning apps to digitally declutter for CNY
How local celebrities celebrated CNY
Local media personalities celebrated with birthday cake, mahjong and starry get-togethers.