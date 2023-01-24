Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Updated
Published
5 min ago

7 dead in second mass shooting in California; victims reportedly Chinese farmworkers

It is the second mass shooting in California in less than 48 hours.

Labour crunch in China over CNY could delay deliveries in Singapore

Consumers here can expect deliveries to be more timely and imported goods to be cheaper later in the year.

Give each other freedom and trust, say couple married for 55 years

Mr Tan Chong Nam and Madam Toh Moey Lan, who have been married for at least 50 years, are being honoured for their strong and committed marriage at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations.

The couple were each other’s first loves and have stayed true through all the hardships of life.

Illegal wheel modifications on smaller motorcycles are ‘accidents waiting to happen’

Changes to swingarms and tyres may cause unstable handling and are untested for road use.

Illicit vaping on the rise, more caught in 2022

4,916 people nabbed for using, possessing e-cigarettes in 2022, versus 1,266 in 2020.

Over 700 families in rental flats bought homes in 2022: HDB

Of these, seven in 10 bought a flat from HDB, with the remainder going for resale flats.

Investment opportunities look promising from China’s reopening

China’s reopening comes at an opportune time when the economies of Europe and the United States might be slowing down.

Even innocent online games can turn you into a gambling addict

It’s too easy to get sucked into a cycle of wanting more attractive characters to enhance one’s prowess in a game.

Spring-cleaning apps to digitally declutter for CNY

Do you really need the HealthHub or CPF Mobile app?

How local celebrities celebrated CNY

Local media personalities celebrated with birthday cake, mahjong and starry get-togethers.

