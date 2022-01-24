Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 24.

PM Lee, Indonesia's Jokowi to meet in Bintan for first Leaders' Retreat since 2019

The realignment of boundary between flight info regions and a fugitive extradition treaty are among agreements to be signed.

Batam, Bintan to reopen to fully vaccinated S'pore travellers

Port workers at the Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal in Bintan were putting on the final touches to welcome Singaporeans.

Twin boys found dead in canal: Father charged with murder

Xavier Yap, 48, appeared before a district court via video link to have the charge read out to him.

Iras warns of tax reimbursement phishing scam website

The fake website at iras.gov-sg.web.do uses the Iras logo and claims to be a "tax reimbursement form".

Children aged 5 to 11 can walk in with parents for vaccination without appointment

This arrangement is applicable only from Mondays to Thursdays.

Three days on the front line of the pandemic

The ST team got an exclusive look inside SGH last November to document its fight against Covid-19.

New Outram Community Hospital officially opened

It is part of a $4 billion, 20-year revamp of buildings on the Singapore General Hospital campus.

I almost died at 14. A Nobel Prize winner's dogged passion gave me a new life

Barry Marshall drank bacteria culture in 1984 to prove the link to gastric ulcer, which website editor Mak Mun San suffered from.

Cathay cinemas will operate as usual, despite its sale falling through

A spokesman says the outlook for the chain is far from gloomy.

5 years' detention for teen who killed father when he was 14

The gaming addict had harboured thoughts of killing his dad for restricting his access to computer games.

