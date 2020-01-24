Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 24.
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to three infected
There have been a total of 44 suspected cases with patients aged between one to 78, the Ministry of Health said.
Wuhan virus: Toll in China jumps to 26 dead, with 830 confirmed cases
Chinese authorities are also examining 1,072 suspected cases of the virus, even as the WHO stopped short of calling the infection a global health emergency.
Wuhan virus: All public hospitals in Singapore capable of treating confirmed patients
All major public hospitals in Singapore have isolation rooms so patients with suspected infectious diseases will not spread them to others.
Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year
Experts say it is extremely important to practise good hygiene especially when interacting with large groups of people.
US House prosecutors focus on abuse of power in making case for impeachment against Trump
The Republican side, meanwhile, argued that Mr Trump cannot be impeached because he did not commit a crime.
High Court overturns Strata Titles Board findings that roof, skylight of house are not common property
The owner of a townhouse at The Balmoral had appealed to the High Court after the STB dismissed his application seeking an order for the development's management corporation to rectify faults in his unit.
Malaysian rights group sues Minister K Shanmugam in KL over Pofma correction order
Lawyers for Liberty is suing Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister for issuing an order, under Singapore's fake news law, to correct statements it made on the country's execution method.
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Malaysian Shoo Ah San, 63, allegedly used a knife to stab Ms Shoo Suet Lian's back and chest on Jan 17.
Singapore factory output shrinks 1.4% in 2019; monthly decline eases to 0.7% in December
December's decline eased after the key electronics cluster eked out growth.
Tennis: Serena Williams stunned by China's Wang Qiang at Australian Open, ending another record-tying bid
The 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 upset means Williams, whose last Grand Slam win was at the 2017 Australian Open when she was pregnant, has fallen short at eight major events since returning from having a baby in 2018.