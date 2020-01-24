Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 24.

Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to three infected





An isolation ward at Singapore General Hospital. More imported cases are expected given the large number of cases in China and high travel volume from China to Singapore. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GENERAL HOSPITAL



There have been a total of 44 suspected cases with patients aged between one to 78, the Ministry of Health said.

Wuhan virus: Toll in China jumps to 26 dead, with 830 confirmed cases





Medical staff attending to a patient at the Central Hospital of Wuhan. PHOTO: REUTERS



Chinese authorities are also examining 1,072 suspected cases of the virus, even as the WHO stopped short of calling the infection a global health emergency.

Wuhan virus: All public hospitals in Singapore capable of treating confirmed patients





A man wearing a mask outside SGH, on 23 Jan 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



All major public hospitals in Singapore have isolation rooms so patients with suspected infectious diseases will not spread them to others.

Wuhan virus: How to keep safe and calm this Chinese New Year





Mask up if you need to: A surgical mask can protect you or your guest if either party has respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



Experts say it is extremely important to practise good hygiene especially when interacting with large groups of people.

US House prosecutors focus on abuse of power in making case for impeachment against Trump





A Republican line of argument is that US President Donald Trump cannot be impeached because he did not commit a crime. PHOTO: AFP



The Republican side, meanwhile, argued that Mr Trump cannot be impeached because he did not commit a crime.

High Court overturns Strata Titles Board findings that roof, skylight of house are not common property





The High Court ruled that the skylight over the entrance of a four-storey townhouse at The Balmoral fit the legal definition of common property. PHOTO: COURT DOCUMENTS



The owner of a townhouse at The Balmoral had appealed to the High Court after the STB dismissed his application seeking an order for the development's management corporation to rectify faults in his unit.

Malaysian rights group sues Minister K Shanmugam in KL over Pofma correction order





Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs refuted allegations made by Lawyers for Liberty as "untrue, baseless and preposterous" on Jan 22, 2019. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Lawyers for Liberty is suing Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister for issuing an order, under Singapore's fake news law, to correct statements it made on the country's execution method.

Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop

Malaysian Shoo Ah San, 63, allegedly used a knife to stab Ms Shoo Suet Lian's back and chest on Jan 17.

Singapore factory output shrinks 1.4% in 2019; monthly decline eases to 0.7% in December





Electronics output managed a 0.2 gain in December, recovering from a 22.2 per cent slide the previous month.PHOTO: ST FILE



December's decline eased after the key electronics cluster eked out growth.

Tennis: Serena Williams stunned by China's Wang Qiang at Australian Open, ending another record-tying bid





Serena Williams was the bookies' favourite to win an eighth title at Melbourne Park but she came unstuck against a determined Wang Qiang.PHOTOS: AFP



The 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 upset means Williams, whose last Grand Slam win was at the 2017 Australian Open when she was pregnant, has fallen short at eight major events since returning from having a baby in 2018.

