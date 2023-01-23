Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Gunman, 72, kills himself after shooting 10 dead at CNY party in US
He tried to carry out another shooting at a separate club but fled after he was disarmed.
US residents of 'very safe' Monterey Park stunned by mass CNY shooting
Bumpy start to Rabbit Year as markets begin pricing in recession, earnings downgrades
Fears of recession are starting to weigh on investor sentiment but markets may stage a rebound in second half of year.
More than 160 flats taken back by HDB as owners refuse to repay loan
Cases like these arise when owners buy bigger flats that are beyond their means, or spend more than they earn.
Parts of 5 Malaysian states to experience continuous rain until Wednesday
Continuous rain is expected in Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in the southern state of Johor.
10 reasons to return to China in 2023
China reopened its borders on Jan 8. Here is a list of its wonders, from palaces to peaks.
How many pieces of prawn roll and other CNY goodies should you eat?
Any weight gain during Chinese New Year can be managed through nutrition and exercise.