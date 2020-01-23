Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 23

Wuhan virus: MOH steps up travel advisory, urges Singaporeans to avoid travel to Wuhan





Passengers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from a Hangzhou flight go through a thermal scanner. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus here so far, MOH said it expects more suspected cases or even imported cases due to Singapore's status as a travel hub.

Wuhan virus: Inside China's ground zero, unease grips a city of 11 million in lockdown





A passenger stands after arriving at the nearly-deserted Wuhan train station in Wuhan, on Jan 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Within hours of the travel restrictions being announced, hundreds of cars queued at a toll booth for a highway out of the city.

Employment rate for Singaporeans rose over last decade, mirrors trend for resident population: MOM





The employment rate of citizens rose to 63.6 per cent last year, up from 60 per cent in 2009. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Employment rate of citizens rose to 63.6 per cent last year, up from 60 per cent in 2009, driven most consistently by older workers aged 65 and up.

Wuhan virus: Spotlight on how close wild animals and humans are in China's markets





A photo taken on Jan 15, 2020, showing a butcher selling yak meat at a market in Beijing. PHOTO: AFP



These markets are teeming not only with all kinds of animals, but also hundreds and perhaps thousands of viruses and bacteria that the animals are natural hosts to, says ST's senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn.

50 flights delayed, 9 flights diverted from Changi Airport after fire alarm sparks evacuation at control tower





The Changi Control Tower had to be evacuated as the fire suppression system was activated. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said there was no fire and investigations are ongoing into the cause of activation. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



CAAS director of air traffic services Rosly Saad said there was no fire in the control tower and investigations on why the fire alarm was activated is still ongoing.

Philippine senator wants S'porean CEO of motorbike ride-sharing firm kicked out of the country





Senator Aquilino Pimentel III accused Angkas head Angeline Tham (pictured) of being "high-handed, arrogant and irresponsible" in a resolution filed in the Senate on Jan 16 , 2020. PHOTO: CRISTINA MENINA FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Senator Aquilino Pimentel III accused Angkas head Angeline Tham of being "high-handed, arrogant and irresponsible" in a resolution filed in the Senate on Jan 16 .

Li Shengwu says he will no longer participate in contempt of court proceedings; AGC responds





In 2017, Mr Li Shengwu was served court papers in the United States over a Facebook post he had made earlier that year. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Attorney-General's Chambers said Mr Li's decision is "a clear acknowledgment that his defence has no merits".

Johor's Causeway and Second Link checkpoints to have more counters, officers for Chinese New Year rush





A surge of visitors is expected at the Causeway's Sultan Iskandar Building (pictured) and the Second Link's Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor this Chinese New Year. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



There will be 12 additional counters at the Second Link's Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor, with a total of 36 counters available.

Bangkok street-food stalls try to give up plastic bags





Local residents and tourists line up at a stall in the Chinatown district of Bangkok, on Dec 6, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



"There's a new sentiment now of feeling ashamed for using plastic," said Mr Varawut Silpa-archa, minister of natural resources and environment.

Sales of HDB resale flats rose 1.2%, resale prices up 0.5% in Q4 2019





There were 6,339 resale transactions in the fourth quarter, compared with 6,264 cases in the third quarter. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



For the whole year of 2019, resale transactions increased by 2.7 per cent, from 23,099 cases to 23,714 cases.

