Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Several people shot in Los Angeles area, police on site: Report

Tens of thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year festival in the area earlier in the day.

Past year was tough for healthcare workers, dealing with three Covid-19 waves: Ong Ye Kung

The health minister visited healthcare workers on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Chinese return home to celebrate first CNY free from Covid-19 restrictions

ST VIDEOS: AW CHENG WEI

About 2.1 billion trips are expected to be made during chun yun or the Spring Festival travel rush.

How 1,000 HDB home owners sold their flats for $236,000, yet still live there

They enjoy these perks because they did not make an outright sale of their homes but just the tail-end portions of their remaining leases.

S’pore investors home in on walk-up apartments as condo prices continue to rise

Rental yields for walk-up apartments have caught up with condominiums in recent years.

Tour bus from Johor to KL catches fire in Selangor

There were 45 people onboard, and no injuries were reported.

It’s not wrong to skip CNY for some reasons

From family feuds to personal tragedies or preferences, there are varied reasons why some Chinese people skip CNY, says Denise Chong.

Year of the Rabbit special: New beginnings, grand plans and bunny-inspired dishes

From cute hongbao to veggie-forward dishes, here are some ways to help you get into the festive spirit.

