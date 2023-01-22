Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Several people shot in Los Angeles area, police on site: Report
Tens of thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year festival in the area earlier in the day.
Past year was tough for healthcare workers, dealing with three Covid-19 waves: Ong Ye Kung
Chinese return home to celebrate first CNY free from Covid-19 restrictions
About 2.1 billion trips are expected to be made during chun yun or the Spring Festival travel rush.
How 1,000 HDB home owners sold their flats for $236,000, yet still live there
They enjoy these perks because they did not make an outright sale of their homes but just the tail-end portions of their remaining leases.
S’pore investors home in on walk-up apartments as condo prices continue to rise
Rental yields for walk-up apartments have caught up with condominiums in recent years.
Tour bus from Johor to KL catches fire in Selangor
It’s not wrong to skip CNY for some reasons
From family feuds to personal tragedies or preferences, there are varied reasons why some Chinese people skip CNY, says Denise Chong.
Year of the Rabbit special: New beginnings, grand plans and bunny-inspired dishes
From cute hongbao to veggie-forward dishes, here are some ways to help you get into the festive spirit.