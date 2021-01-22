Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 22.

Visitors per household capped at 8 per day from Jan 26; CNY visits limited to 2 other households

During the Chinese New Year period, people should visit family members only, said Lawrence Wong.

Senior citizens to be vaccinated from Jan 27, starting with pilots in Ang Mo Kio, Tanjong Pagar

Between 5,000 and 10,000 seniors in each of the two housing estates will be invited to get vaccinated.

8 visitors a day and no shouting while tossing yusheng: 6 things to note this CNY

Companies should not organise gatherings such as lohei or celebratory meals.

More than 60,000 people in Singapore have received Covid-19 vaccines

This number is expected to rise substantially in the coming weeks, said MOH.

Singapore-Johor RTS Link station and Customs building in Woodlands North to be 10 times the size of typical MRT station

It will take about five minutes for commuters to reach Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru.

Hong Kong to order first coronavirus lockdown in Kowloon area: Media

The lockdown is expected to begin this weekend in Yau Tsim Mong, the core urban district of Kowloon.

Couple fined $7,000 for trespassing on state land next to Seletar house for nearly 15 years

The main gate, entrance driveway, two boundary walls and a fence of the house effectively annexed the parcel of state land.

Sales of HDB resale flats hit 8-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

Prices rose for a third consecutive quarter, climbing 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2020 compared with the previous quarter.

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community

The 14 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Nearly one-third of Singaporeans gained weight during Covid-19 pandemic: Survey

The respondents said they have piled on the kilos, at an average increase of around 5kg.

