Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 22.

Wuhan virus: China advises against travelling in and out of Wuhan as cases rise to 440 with 9 deaths





Travellers wear protective masks at the check-in area of the Daxing International Airport in Beijing, on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Another 2,197 cases of close contact with patients had been confirmed and there was evidence of "respiratory transmission" of the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Maid arrested after CCTV recording shows her dipping toddler's hand in hot pot repeatedly





The maid had initially claimed it was an accident in which the baby touched a hot cooking pot in the kitchen. However, after viewing the footage, the maid said that she had hurt the child so she could go home. PHOTOS: AMY LOW MEI LIANG/FACEBOOK



Details of the incident surfaced on Tuesday after the child's mother uploaded a 46-second-long CCTV recording to Facebook.

READ MORE HERE

MHA refutes Malaysia NGO's claims against S'pore's execution method, issues Pofma correction orders against parties





The Malaysia-based LFL said in a statement that the Singapore Government approved of the "unlawful methods" that are used to cover up an execution if the rope breaks during the execution. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Malaysia-based Lawyers for Liberty and three parties that have shared the allegations - Singaporean activist Kirsten Han, The Online Citizen website and Yahoo Singapore - were told to correct the false statements.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus and Sars are as different as cats and dogs, researchers say





Diagram of a key Wuhan virus protein, comparing the differences (in red) with the Sars virus. PHOTO: BII A*STAR



The latest analysis found the Wuhan virus was even more closely related to several coronaviruses found in bats than Sars.

READ MORE HERE

US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins, with one eye on November election





US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Democrats are hoping to further influence independent voters while Republicans are hoping to weaken the Democrats by deepening divisions in the party.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-instructor at muay thai gym found guilty of sexually assaulting woman after class





Tan Wai Luen, 30, was found guilty of sexually penetrating a 33-year-old woman without her consent. The victim had attended a free trial class at Encore Muay Thai on Oct 1, 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE



Tan Wai Luen, 30, can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned. He will be sentenced on Feb 7.

READ MORE HERE

CPF members can nominate their beneficiaries online





More than 900 CPF members have used the online nomination service since its launch in January 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 900 CPF members have used the online nomination service since its launch in January this year.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian single mother charged with murder of two-year-old daughter





Nurul Shamira Mazlan, 22, was brought to the magistrate court in Johor Baru to face charges for allegedly murdering her daughter. PHOTO: THE STAR



The child's grandmother said she could not stop feeling guilty for not heeding the bruises on the toddler.

READ MORE HERE

Australia evacuates parts of its capital as bush fire conditions return





Photos posted on social media showed grey smoke billowing above the city's suburbs. PHOTO: DR ROBBI BISHOP-TAYLOR/ TWITTER



Roads were closed and the authorities told people to leave or stay away from suburbs east of Canberra.

READ MORE HERE

COEs end mixed ahead of Chinese New Year





Certificate of entitlement prices ended mixed in the latest tender on the back of a more muted response to the recently concluded Singapore Motorshow. PHOTO: ST FILE



This came on the back of a more muted response to the recently concluded Singapore Motorshow.

READ MORE HERE