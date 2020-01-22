Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 22.
Wuhan virus: China advises against travelling in and out of Wuhan as cases rise to 440 with 9 deaths
Another 2,197 cases of close contact with patients had been confirmed and there was evidence of "respiratory transmission" of the virus.
Maid arrested after CCTV recording shows her dipping toddler's hand in hot pot repeatedly
Details of the incident surfaced on Tuesday after the child's mother uploaded a 46-second-long CCTV recording to Facebook.
MHA refutes Malaysia NGO's claims against S'pore's execution method, issues Pofma correction orders against parties
Malaysia-based Lawyers for Liberty and three parties that have shared the allegations - Singaporean activist Kirsten Han, The Online Citizen website and Yahoo Singapore - were told to correct the false statements.
Wuhan virus and Sars are as different as cats and dogs, researchers say
The latest analysis found the Wuhan virus was even more closely related to several coronaviruses found in bats than Sars.
US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins, with one eye on November election
Democrats are hoping to further influence independent voters while Republicans are hoping to weaken the Democrats by deepening divisions in the party.
Ex-instructor at muay thai gym found guilty of sexually assaulting woman after class
Tan Wai Luen, 30, can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned. He will be sentenced on Feb 7.
CPF members can nominate their beneficiaries online
More than 900 CPF members have used the online nomination service since its launch in January this year.
Malaysian single mother charged with murder of two-year-old daughter
The child's grandmother said she could not stop feeling guilty for not heeding the bruises on the toddler.
Australia evacuates parts of its capital as bush fire conditions return
Roads were closed and the authorities told people to leave or stay away from suburbs east of Canberra.
COEs end mixed ahead of Chinese New Year
This came on the back of a more muted response to the recently concluded Singapore Motorshow.