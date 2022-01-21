Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 21.

Singapore likely to see 'significant' Omicron wave, measures in place to cut risks

About 70 per cent of daily cases are now of the Omicron variant, which has dominated the Delta variant. 

READ MORE HERE

Group size for CNY remains at 5 people, Omicron surge likely to continue into February

Visitors should consider taking an antigen rapid test before gatherings with seniors.

READ MORE HERE

VTL travellers to take ART only if they leave home

Instead, they will need to swab themselves only on days that they wish to head out.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Now is not the time to gamble and remove vaccination differentiation measures: Ong Ye Kung

There are now about 120,000 unvaccinated adults, the vast majority by choice.

READ MORE HERE

New VTL testing rules, suspension of hospital visits: New Covid-19 rules at a glance

The isolation period for fully vaccinated patients and kids below 12 will be shortened from 10 days to seven days.

READ MORE HERE

Iras warns of scam e-mail telling recipients to buy pass to receive funds from Bill Gates

Recipients were told their bank accounts had been blocked from receiving a $20 million fund transfer.

READ MORE HERE

Recruiters say 'no amount of money' can lure bankers to Hong Kong

Candidates "would rather choose Singapore", says one recruiting firm founder.

READ MORE HERE

Fifteen 99-year good class bungalows proposed for former Caldecott Broadcast Centre site

It will be the biggest cluster of 99-year GCBs in a predominantly freehold GCB area.

READ MORE HERE

How new NUS College in Singapore can build on the past

Aspects of the liberal arts tradition of its predecessor, Yale-NUS College, could provide a useful legacy.

READ MORE HERE

Microsoft sets off new content wars in gaming

Control of popular games like Candy Crush gives Microsoft new markets and opportunities to build a Netflix for gaming. 
 

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top