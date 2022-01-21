Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 21.
Singapore likely to see 'significant' Omicron wave, measures in place to cut risks
About 70 per cent of daily cases are now of the Omicron variant, which has dominated the Delta variant.
Group size for CNY remains at 5 people, Omicron surge likely to continue into February
Visitors should consider taking an antigen rapid test before gatherings with seniors.
VTL travellers to take ART only if they leave home
Now is not the time to gamble and remove vaccination differentiation measures: Ong Ye Kung
New VTL testing rules, suspension of hospital visits: New Covid-19 rules at a glance
The isolation period for fully vaccinated patients and kids below 12 will be shortened from 10 days to seven days.
Iras warns of scam e-mail telling recipients to buy pass to receive funds from Bill Gates
Recipients were told their bank accounts had been blocked from receiving a $20 million fund transfer.
Recruiters say 'no amount of money' can lure bankers to Hong Kong
Fifteen 99-year good class bungalows proposed for former Caldecott Broadcast Centre site
How new NUS College in Singapore can build on the past
Aspects of the liberal arts tradition of its predecessor, Yale-NUS College, could provide a useful legacy.
Microsoft sets off new content wars in gaming
Control of popular games like Candy Crush gives Microsoft new markets and opportunities to build a Netflix for gaming.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!