Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 21.
Singapore may tighten Covid-19 rules ahead of Chinese New Year, will also prioritise vaccine roll-out
"Exactly what these are - whether they pertain to house visitations, what kind of measures - we are still studying," said Lawrence Wong.
Covid-19 vaccine will not be reserved for Singaporeans who choose to wait and see: Lawrence Wong
Instead, the vaccines will go to whoever is next in line.
Overseas travel to remain difficult even after all in Singapore get Covid-19 vaccine: Gan Kim Yong
Travel depends on the global Covid-19 situation, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.
Biden acts on coronavirus, climate change and immigration on first day in office
The executive actions were just “starting points”, said the US President.
Royal Caribbean cruise returns to S'pore 7 hours early due to medical emergency
A passenger fell ill at sea due to a medical condition unrelated to Covid-19.
Compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test to be introduced at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from Friday: MTI
Antigen rapid tests will be progressively rolled out for cargo drivers and accompanying personnel.
38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community
The remaining 34 were imported cases.
British retailer Marks & Spencer to remain open at Raffles City
The lease at Raffles City was signed under Robinsons, which announced its exit from Singapore last October.
Man broke into friend's home to steal tortoise, posted picture of himself with pet on social media
He ransacked the bedroom before leaving with a tortoise he claimed was promised to him.
Parts of road next to Kampung Admiralty to be pedestrianised in a trial starting in February
A stretch between Woodlands Drive 63 and Drive 71 will be closed to most traffic.