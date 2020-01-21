Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Wuhan virus: China reports fourth death in pneumonia outbreak; 15 medical workers infected



Residents wearing masks while waiting at a bus station near the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market on Jan 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The 89-year-old man also had underlying health diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and coronary heart disease.

Wuhan virus won't be on scale of Sars, says Chinese top expert Zhong Nanshan



A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Jan 10, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Dr Zhong Nanshan said that new methods have improved the efficiency in testing suspected cases, resulting in a recent surge in the number of cases.

Grab to slash user rewards, tighten rewards redemption from March



The move to slash rebates comes amid reports of bottom line pressure for Grab. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The revamp of the GrabRewards programme comes after the super-app player unveiled its GrabPay Card in December.

It's delicious: British woman who lambasted airline nasi lemak tries the real thing



British journalist Katie Morley drew flak from Malaysians after she had complained about the nasi lemak dish she had on a British Airways flight. PHOTOS: KATIE MORLEY/TWITTER



Ms Katie Morley drew flak from Malaysians after she had complained about the nasi lemak dish she had on a British Airways flight.

Two charged in court for causing liposuction patient's death in 2009

The high-profile case was Singapore's first recorded death resulting from aesthetic treatment.

Family of Irish girl who died in Malaysia seeks inquest: Lawyer



Nora Anne Quoirin went missing in early August from a rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70km south of the Malaysian capital, a day after her family arrived on holiday.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, went missing in early August from a rainforest resort in Seremban, a day after her family arrived on holiday.

CDL, CapitaLand, Singtel among world's 100 most sustainable companies



City Developments came in 36th in this year's list of the world's 100 most sustainable big corporations, while Capitaland and Singtel took 63rd and 95th place respectively. PHOTOS: CDL, ST FILE, KELLY HUI



CDL was first and CapitaLand second among the 229 real estate firms in the study, while Singtel was fourth among the 126 companies in its industry group.

Man, 55, jailed for rubbing against woman on MRT train

Mohamad Rasid Mohamad Sani, 55, was sentenced to five months' jail for one count of molestation.

Pig pushed off a bungee jump tower causes outrage in China



The pig was pushed off the edge of a tower and it helplessly tumbled and bounced in midair as the cord sprang back. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO/ THE PAPER



The animal could be heard squealing as it was dragged toward the tower's edge, attached to a bungee cable with a cape draped over its body.

Britain's Prince Harry rejoins Meghan and Archie in Canada: Media reports



Britain's Prince Harry attends the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London on Jan 20, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



According to local reports, the couple are looking to buy a beachside house in Vancouver, or possibly in Toronto.

