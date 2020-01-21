Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 21

Wuhan virus: China reports fourth death in pneumonia outbreak; 15 medical workers infected
The 89-year-old man also had underlying health diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and coronary heart disease.
Wuhan virus won't be on scale of Sars, says Chinese top expert Zhong Nanshan
Dr Zhong Nanshan said that new methods have improved the efficiency in testing suspected cases, resulting in a recent surge in the number of cases.
Grab to slash user rewards, tighten rewards redemption from March
The revamp of the GrabRewards programme comes after the super-app player unveiled its GrabPay Card in December.
It's delicious: British woman who lambasted airline nasi lemak tries the real thing
Ms Katie Morley drew flak from Malaysians after she had complained about the nasi lemak dish she had on a British Airways flight.
Two charged in court for causing liposuction patient's death in 2009
The high-profile case was Singapore's first recorded death resulting from aesthetic treatment.
Family of Irish girl who died in Malaysia seeks inquest: Lawyer
Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, went missing in early August from a rainforest resort in Seremban, a day after her family arrived on holiday.
CDL, CapitaLand, Singtel among world's 100 most sustainable companies
CDL was first and CapitaLand second among the 229 real estate firms in the study, while Singtel was fourth among the 126 companies in its industry group.
Man, 55, jailed for rubbing against woman on MRT train
Mohamad Rasid Mohamad Sani, 55, was sentenced to five months' jail for one count of molestation.
Pig pushed off a bungee jump tower causes outrage in China
The animal could be heard squealing as it was dragged toward the tower's edge, attached to a bungee cable with a cape draped over its body.
Britain's Prince Harry rejoins Meghan and Archie in Canada: Media reports
According to local reports, the couple are looking to buy a beachside house in Vancouver, or possibly in Toronto.