Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Updated
Published
21 min ago

S'poreans can start using immigration e-gates at Johor checkpoints: Malaysia minister

Malaysia's Home Minister said the new measure is one of the short-term solutions aimed at relieving human congestion at both checkpoints.

COE supply for Feb to April up by 3.4% to 3,144 per month; first rise after 2 quarters of decline

With the increase, COE premiums look set to slip.

SPH Media tasks audit committee to look more fully into overstated circulation data

The company said that of particular concern was an overstatement of 49,000 average daily copies of news titles.

MCI has not disbursed any funds to SPH Media to date: Ministry spokesman

MCI is conducting its own review to see if the inconsistencies in circulation data would have affected the decision to fund SMT.

Singdollar hits 2-year high against US currency but upside seen limited

The Singdollar's gains are seen as ripe for profit-taking given the potential upside of other Asian currencies.

GP who allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs handed 7 new fraud charges; bail set at $30,000

Jipson Quah allegedly helped patients make false claims that they were vaccinated.

Actor Nick Mikhail charged with offering for sale items resembling tobacco products

The Suria actor allegedly offered for sale two sets of vaporiser devices designed to resemble tobacco products.

Surbana Jurong architect suspended after allegedly posting women’s intimate photos online

Court documents did not disclose how Heng Boon Keng had obtained their pictures, and how his alleged offences came to light.

UK police looking into video of Sunak riding in a car without seatbelt

A spokesman for Downing Street said that Mr Sunak fully accepts that it was a mistake and apologises.

8 hopping hot watches to welcome the Year of the Rabbit

Watchmakers from Ulysse Nardin to Swatch have released creatively rendered timepieces to herald the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit.

