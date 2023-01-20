Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'poreans can start using immigration e-gates at Johor checkpoints: Malaysia minister
Malaysia's Home Minister said the new measure is one of the short-term solutions aimed at relieving human congestion at both checkpoints.
COE supply for Feb to April up by 3.4% to 3,144 per month; first rise after 2 quarters of decline
SPH Media tasks audit committee to look more fully into overstated circulation data
The company said that of particular concern was an overstatement of 49,000 average daily copies of news titles.
MCI has not disbursed any funds to SPH Media to date: Ministry spokesman
MCI is conducting its own review to see if the inconsistencies in circulation data would have affected the decision to fund SMT.
Singdollar hits 2-year high against US currency but upside seen limited
The Singdollar's gains are seen as ripe for profit-taking given the potential upside of other Asian currencies.
GP who allegedly gave fake Covid-19 jabs handed 7 new fraud charges; bail set at $30,000
Actor Nick Mikhail charged with offering for sale items resembling tobacco products
The Suria actor allegedly offered for sale two sets of vaporiser devices designed to resemble tobacco products.
Surbana Jurong architect suspended after allegedly posting women’s intimate photos online
Court documents did not disclose how Heng Boon Keng had obtained their pictures, and how his alleged offences came to light.
UK police looking into video of Sunak riding in a car without seatbelt
A spokesman for Downing Street said that Mr Sunak fully accepts that it was a mistake and apologises.
8 hopping hot watches to welcome the Year of the Rabbit
Watchmakers from Ulysse Nardin to Swatch have released creatively rendered timepieces to herald the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit.