Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 20.
Nearly all the people in Singapore are now on the national Covid-19 contact tracing programme TraceTogether, 21 months after its launch. However, some have questioned if TraceTogether and national digital check-in system SafeEntry remain necessary.
The body of a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was found floating in the Sungei Api Api river in Pasir Ris on Tuesday night, three days after she went missing.
Stay updated at ST.com.
Nearly all in S'pore are on Covid-19 contact tracing programme TraceTogether
About 3,000 users deregistered from the programme last year, including pass holders who have left Singapore.
'I would rather overreact than underreact': PM Lee on Covid-19 circuit breaker in new book
In a written foreword for the book by ST, he said the pandemic has been a severe test for all Singaporeans.
Body of Malaysian woman found 3 days after she went missing; police do not suspect foul play
Ms Khoo Yee Joo, who was from Kedah, went missing after she got off work in Chai Chee on Sunday evening.
S'pore-based Crypto.com CEO confirms 400 accounts hacked, affected customers reimbursed
An exact value of the cryptocurrencies affected is still unknown, although estimates are in the millions.
Cracks appear in Western unanimity on Russia amid Ukraine crisis
The longer the showdown with Russia continues, the more Western unity appears to be fraying, says Jonathan Eyal.
169 cartons of bak kwa from Malaysia seized, public warned to buy only from approved overseas sources
There are currently no outlets in Malaysia approved to export bak kwa and pork floss into Singapore.
Man molested intoxicated woman in car; his colleague later raped her in a chalet
Singapore Flyer suspends flight operations after detection of 'technical issue'
Its operator is working with the Building and Construction Authority to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works.
S'pore's first listed Spac starts trading: What is a Spac and how does it work?
Singapore's first special purpose acquisition company will list on the mainboard of the local bourse on Thursday.
Huat should I wear for my Covid-19 visits? How to dress for a 5-pax CNY
There has been a shift towards more casual, versatile pieces that can work past the festive period.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!