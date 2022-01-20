Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 20.

Nearly all the people in Singapore are now on the national Covid-19 contact tracing programme TraceTogether, 21 months after its launch. However, some have questioned if TraceTogether and national digital check-in system SafeEntry remain necessary.

The body of a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was found floating in the Sungei Api Api river in Pasir Ris on Tuesday night, three days after she went missing.

