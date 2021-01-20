Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 20.

Biden to assume US presidency amid deep division and raging Covid-19 pandemic

Biden, 78, will become the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington.

Singapore draws $17.2 billion of investments in 2020, most since 2008, despite Covid-19

Commitments were bolstered by large capital investments in the electronics, chemicals and R&D sectors, says EDB.

Tuberculosis screening to be carried out for Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre patrons after 2 clusters found

The two separate clusters involve a total of 18 people, who frequently visited the Bedok centre over periods ranging from months to years.

Jack Ma emerges in public for first time since crackdown on Ant, Alibaba

He addressed scores of teachers on an online conference on Wednesday.

Trump pardons ex-aide Steve Bannon and others in his final hours in office

Bannon was accused of using money donated to the "We Build The Wall" campaign for personal gain.

Changi Airport passenger traffic fell 82.8% last year - from 68.3m in 2019 to 11.8m

The airport was hit hardest during the circuit breaker period, as passenger traffic dropped by 99.5%.

DBS to fully phase out use of physical tokens to access digital banking services from April 1

Users will be required to use a digital token, which can be set up via the DBS digital banking app.

Singapore athletes who need to go abroad for training, competitions to get priority for Covid-19 vaccine: Edwin Tong

Athletes returning from abroad will also be able to train while serving their SHN, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Plans for facial recognition system to track MPs' attendance in Parliament shelved

Given developments over the past year, the tender for the system will no longer be awarded.

40 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in community

The remaining 36 were imported cases.

