Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 20

Wuhan virus: 3rd death reported in China as cases soar past 200; new cases confirmed in Beijing, Shenzhen



A medical staff member walks outside the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious Sars-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan on Jan 18, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The sharp spike in detected cases comes as travelling intensifies ahead of this weekend’s Chinese New Year holidays.

4G leadership will build future of hope and progress for Singaporeans: DPM Heng



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat delivers his speech during the Institute of Policy Studies' annual Singapore Perspectives conference at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands on Jan 20, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



In his keynote speech at the Institute of Policy Studies' biennial Singapore Perspectives Conference, Mr Heng also hinted that plans are afoot to give more help to lower- and middle-income Singaporeans.

NParks moves to curb inappropriate behaviour by visitors at Sembawang Hot Spring Park



Reports of visitors misusing the facilities have been circulated online, including people soaking their entire bodies in the communal foot bath, and placing their feet directly into a hot spring pool instead of pouring the water out. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Less than a month after the park reopened, footage began circulating online of some inconsiderate visitors, including those who soak their entire bodies in the communal foot bath.

Fourth man fined for sharing images of fatal SAF Bionix training accident



Mohamad Haikal Mohammad Zainal Abiddin was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to two charges under the Official Secrets Act. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mohamad Haikal Mohammad Zainal Abiddin, who was a Singapore Civil Defence Force full-time national serviceman at the time of the accident, was fined $3,000.

Pirates on sampans loot barge twice in Singapore Strait



The tugboat Kim Hock Tug 9 was pulling a barge that was looted twice in five hours by pirates on Jan 18. PHOTO: MARINETRAFFIC



While the pirates did not confront the crew members, they were able to escape with several pieces of scrap metal.

Britain's Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role, expresses 'great sadness'



Prince Harry and wife Meghan attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 11, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they will not take part in any future ceremonial events or royal tours.

Malaysian PM Mahathir says Pakatan Harapan won’t be one-term govt, contradicting earlier report citing him



Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's administration has sought to fulfil its election promises but slower-than-expected results and concern over living costs as well as bickering within the coalition have led to disillusionment among some voters. PHOTO: REUTERS



“We lost in several by-elections. It does not mean we would lose the general election,” Dr Mahathir said.

Gambling site targeting teens and promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked



In a sponsored YouTube video, Ah Boys To Men actor Ridhwan Azman claims to have won an iPhone 11 by opening a box on the Drakemall site for $6.50. PHOTO: RIDHWANNABE/YOUTUBE



Drakemall, a virtual mystery box website headquartered in Ireland, was promoted by actor Ridhwan Azman in a sponsored YouTube video on Dec 22 last year.

ITE graduates to get more opportunities to attain diplomas



Students at the ITE College Central on 10 April, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



By 2025, the ITE hopes to offer about 40 work-study diplomas, taking in about 1,000 students a year, up from the current 24 diplomas.

Malaysian boy genius: 3-year-old becomes youngest Mensa UK member



Haryz Nadzim Mohd Hilmy Naim was accepted into Mensa UK after scoring 142 on the Stanford Binet test. PHOTO: ANIRAASYIKIN/INSTAGRAM



Haryz Nadzim Mohd Hilmy Naim scored 142 on the Stanford Binet IQ test, putting him in the top 0.3 per cent of the population.

