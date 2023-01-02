Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Life, personal injury coverage for SAF, Home Team personnel doubled to $300,000 per policy
About 500,000 service personnel will benefit from the changes which took effect on Jan 1.
Man, 28, found dead in Serangoon Avenue 4; no foul play suspected
Covid-19 variants in China also detected in Malaysia
Malaysia's health minister said WHO data showed there were similar variants detected.
Helicopter collision near Australia’s Gold Coast theme park leaves 4 dead
It appears one helicopter was taking off and another was landing when the incident occurred.
Rescuers in Vietnam try to save boy trapped in concrete pile
The calamity occurred at a bridge construction site where the boy had been searching for scrap iron.
High credit card debt not a concern yet even as discretionary spending picks up: Experts
Cardholders spent money on bubble tea drinks, online gaming and travel, bank data showed.
Five places to visit in 2023: From underrated gems to bucket-list destinations
Minor Issues: My New Year wish list for Singapore’s education system
Perhaps these tweaks can make learning and schooldays more enjoyable and meaningful, says the writer.
There has never been a better time to be short
Researchers say there are benefits to being short but we still cling on to the ‘taller is better’ myth.
War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation
Footage from a war-themed video game has been used repeatedly in fake videos about Ukraine war.
