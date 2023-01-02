Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Updated
Published
10 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Life, personal injury coverage for SAF, Home Team personnel doubled to $300,000 per policy

About 500,000 service personnel will benefit from the changes which took effect on Jan 1.

READ MORE HERE

Man, 28, found dead in Serangoon Avenue 4; no foul play suspected

The police received a call for assistance just before 1.40pm on Jan 1.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 variants in China also detected in Malaysia

Malaysia's health minister said WHO data showed there were similar variants detected.

READ MORE HERE

Helicopter collision near Australia’s Gold Coast theme park leaves 4 dead

It appears one helicopter was taking off and another was landing when the incident occurred.

READ MORE HERE

Rescuers in Vietnam try to save boy trapped in concrete pile

The calamity occurred at a bridge construction site where the boy had been searching for scrap iron.

READ MORE HERE

High credit card debt not a concern yet even as discretionary spending picks up: Experts

Cardholders spent money on bubble tea drinks, online gaming and travel, bank data showed.

READ MORE HERE

Five places to visit in 2023: From underrated gems to bucket-list destinations

Vietnam is an underrated budget gem while Bhutan is made for luxury travel.

READ MORE HERE

Minor Issues: My New Year wish list for Singapore’s education system

Perhaps these tweaks can make learning and schooldays more enjoyable and meaningful, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

There has never been a better time to be short

Researchers say there are benefits to being short but we still cling on to the ‘taller is better’ myth.

READ MORE HERE

War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

Footage from a war-themed video game has been used repeatedly in fake videos about Ukraine war.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top