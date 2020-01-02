Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Renewing Singapore's oldest MRT lines to cost more than $2.5 billion: Khaw Boon Wan



The power supply system renewal, scheduled to be done by 2023, includes replacing 1,300km of electrical cables and equipment in 171 substations. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



The second phase of the programme is under way, which involves replacing the power supply system, track circuits and first-generation trains.

Singapore's economy grew 0.7% in 2019, down from 3.1% in 2018: Flash data



Pedestrians in the Central Business District, on Nov 4, 2019. Singapore's economic growth for the full year is projected to be between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Manufacturing continued to decline while the construction and services-producing industries grew in the fourth quarter.

Huge spike in money lost through loan scams as victims cheated of $6.8 million for Jan-Nov 2019



The amount is more than three times the reported amount cheated from victims for the whole of 2018. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Death toll from Jakarta flooding rises to 21, more rain expected



An aerial picture of an area affected by floods in Jakarta, next to Ciliwung river, on Jan 2, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO



The deaths were caused by hypothermia, drowning, electric shocks and landslides, said a spokesman for the national disaster management agency.

Gaming company Razer applies to be a digital full bank



Razer said that its fintech arm will build Razer Youth Bank if it receives approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/RAZER



The news comes just days after telco Singtel and technology company Grab announced that they had applied for a digital full bank licence together.

Prices of HDB resale flats sold in Q4 2019 rose 0.4%, no change in full-year prices: Flash data



Based on flash estimates, there was no change in resale flat prices for the whole of last year, according to HDB. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



This means that prices were stable compared with the full-year price drop of 0.9 per cent in 2018 over 2017.

Taiwan’s top military chief killed in chopper crash



Taiwan’s chief of the general staff, General Shen Yi-ming, was among the people who died in an air force helicopter crash in the mountains after taking off from Taipei on Jan 2, 2019. PHOTOS: AP, REUTERS



The chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was among eight senior officers who died when their Black Hawk helicopter smashed into mountains near Taipei.

15 months' probation for NYP student who filmed male schoolmate in campus toilet



Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, and must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month



The households will enjoy a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100, depending on the type of their HDB flat. PHOTO: ST FILE



The households will enjoy a Utilities-Save rebate of up to $100 depending on the type of their HDB flat, said the Ministry of Finance.

Malaysia's unpopular Education Minister Maszlee Malik resigns





Malaysia's Education Minister Maszlee Malik has been criticised for numerous issues including the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools.PHOTO: DR MASZLEE MALIK / FACEBOOK



The resignation followed months of speculation that he would be removed as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

