Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 2

Renewing Singapore's oldest MRT lines to cost more than $2.5 billion: Khaw Boon Wan
The second phase of the programme is under way, which involves replacing the power supply system, track circuits and first-generation trains.
Singapore's economy grew 0.7% in 2019, down from 3.1% in 2018: Flash data
Manufacturing continued to decline while the construction and services-producing industries grew in the fourth quarter.
Huge spike in money lost through loan scams as victims cheated of $6.8 million for Jan-Nov 2019
This is already more than three times the reported amount cheated from victims for the whole of 2018.
Death toll from Jakarta flooding rises to 21, more rain expected
The deaths were caused by hypothermia, drowning, electric shocks and landslides, said a spokesman for the national disaster management agency.
Gaming company Razer applies to be a digital full bank
The news comes just days after telco Singtel and technology company Grab announced that they had applied for a digital full bank licence together.
Prices of HDB resale flats sold in Q4 2019 rose 0.4%, no change in full-year prices: Flash data
This means that prices were stable compared with the full-year price drop of 0.9 per cent in 2018 over 2017.
Taiwan’s top military chief killed in chopper crash
The chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was among eight senior officers who died when their Black Hawk helicopter smashed into mountains near Taipei.
15 months' probation for NYP student who filmed male schoolmate in campus toilet
Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, and must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day.
930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month
The households will enjoy a Utilities-Save rebate of up to $100 depending on the type of their HDB flat, said the Ministry of Finance.
Malaysia's unpopular Education Minister Maszlee Malik resigns
The resignation followed months of speculation that he would be removed as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.