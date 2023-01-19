Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Bail for alleged nickel trading scammer Ng Yu Zhi raised to $6m

He now faces the prospect of being jailed for more than 20 years if convicted, after his criminal case was transferred to the High Court.

NZ PM Ardern to quit, says she ‘no longer has enough in the tank’ to do the job

Her last day as prime minister will be no later than Feb 7.

From NZ’s youngest PM to global political icon, Jacinda Ardern leaves a legacy forged from crisis

She became New Zealand's youngest prime minister when she was elected to the post in 2017.

Man who sued police for unlawful arrest awarded $20,000 in damages

The judge found that the apprehending officer Mohamed Rosli Mohamed had acted in bad faith.

SLA to take over management of state land within public housing estates from HDB on March 1

SLA will issue the temporary occupation licences needed for events such as night markets and Hungry Ghost Festival activities.

NEA warns of potential dengue outbreak; cases last week almost double from a year ago

The fast-transmitting dengue virus serotype 3, which Singapore has low immunity against, is currently predominant.

Bukit Batok NTUC FairPrice outlet locks up baby formula milk in trial to deter shoplifting

It is an item that is typically stolen, said a FairPrice spokesman.

‘Very clear’ cryptocurrencies have to be regulated: Tharman

There is a need to make it very clear that dabbling in cryptocurrency is a foolish risk taken at one’s own expense, he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

S’pore designer Ann Teoh snags third place at international Thai fashion week with stunning silk designs

She was one of 61 participating designers from around the world tasked to create a collection using Thai silk.

From Miffy jackets to White Rabbit SK-II, here are the best Year of the Rabbit collections

The bunny season has arrived in the fashion and beauty world.

