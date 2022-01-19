Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 19.
All affected OCBC customers of recent SMS scams to get 'full goodwill payouts'
Police warn of fake bank hotlines in Google search advertisements, victims lost $495,000
No serious side effects from Covid-19 jab reported among children aged 5 to 11: HSA
Six non-serious reports have been logged for this age group since the vaccination programme was rolled out to these kids in December.
'It's a miracle': Boy treated with $3m drug donated by public can now walk with support
The two-year-old with neuromuscular disease could not even stand before treatment with the "world’s most expensive drug".
S'pore workers can expect 3.8% raise this year: Survey
The anticipated hike falls below the average 5.08 per cent that will be offered by companies across the region.
Hong Kong govt's hamster culling over Covid-19 ignites fury of pet lovers
Singapore-based tech start-ups could enjoy record funding this year, say investors
This year started with a bang, with some Singapore-based start-ups closing lucrative funding rounds in the first two weeks alone.