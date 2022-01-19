Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 19.

 

All affected OCBC customers of recent SMS scams to get 'full goodwill payouts'

More than 100 victims have already received the payouts.

Police warn of fake bank hotlines in Google search advertisements, victims lost $495,000

Since last December, at least 15 victims have fallen for such scams.

No serious side effects from Covid-19 jab reported among children aged 5 to 11: HSA

Six non-serious reports have been logged for this age group since the vaccination programme was rolled out to these kids in December.

'It's a miracle': Boy treated with $3m drug donated by public can now walk with support

The two-year-old with neuromuscular disease could not even stand before treatment with the "world’s most expensive drug".

S'pore workers can expect 3.8% raise this year: Survey

The anticipated hike falls below the average 5.08 per cent that will be offered by companies across the region.

Hong Kong govt's hamster culling over Covid-19 ignites fury of pet lovers

A petition to stop the mass cull is gaining traction with thousands of signatures.

Singapore-based tech start-ups could enjoy record funding this year, say investors

This year started with a bang, with some Singapore-based start-ups closing lucrative funding rounds in the first two weeks alone.

Ex-Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo charged with hurting religious feelings of Christians

He allegedly made the remarks on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

Fort Siloso to become a national monument: 7 things to know about the coastal battery

When gazetted, Fort Siloso will be Singapore's eighth World War II-related monument.

Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng slip back easily into My Star Bride roles for telemovie

Ng promises even better chemistry between her and Xu this time around.

