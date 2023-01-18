Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Updated
Published
6 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

12 Cross Island Line MRT stations to open by 2030, stops include Ang Mo Kio and Pasir Ris

It will be Singapore’s longest fully underground line, and will serve developments in the eastern, western, and north-eastern parts of the island.

READ MORE HERE

COE premiums up for cars and motorbikes, but price of Open COE slips

The COE for small cars finished at $86,000, up from $80,000 at the previous tender.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating after unidentified substances found at two religious centres a day apart

Tests conducted did not detect harmful substances in yesterday's incident at the Bible House, located in Armenian Street.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

These are the fastest-growing jobs in Singapore, according to LinkedIn

The study calculated the job titles seeing the highest growth rates among LinkedIn users from January 2018 to July 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Worried about job cuts, employees are turning to ‘career cushioning’

“Career cushioning” involves lining up a plan B while still fully employed, especially when job cuts are imminent.

READ MORE HERE

Judge chides driver of Maserati that dragged cop, dismisses his appeal for reduced sentence

Justice Aedit Abdullah rejected Lee Cheng Yan's appeal and chided him for not learning his lesson.

READ MORE HERE

Income cap for priority admission to MOE kindergartens raised from $3,500 to $4,500

The change will take effect on Feb 17, when the 2023 registration exercise starts.

READ MORE HERE

Accreditation scheme for firms paying progressive wages launched

The Progressive Wage Model is a wage ladder with pay rises pegged to training and productivity.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: ‘I cannot move’, says Nadal after hip injury ends Australian Open title defence

Nadal said his hip had bothered him for a couple of days but nowhere near to the extent of today's match.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Art Week buzzes with new businesses, more visitors

This year’s big attraction was Art SG, which drew nearly 43,000 visitors.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top