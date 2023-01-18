Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
12 Cross Island Line MRT stations to open by 2030, stops include Ang Mo Kio and Pasir Ris
It will be Singapore’s longest fully underground line, and will serve developments in the eastern, western, and north-eastern parts of the island.
COE premiums up for cars and motorbikes, but price of Open COE slips
Police investigating after unidentified substances found at two religious centres a day apart
Tests conducted did not detect harmful substances in yesterday's incident at the Bible House, located in Armenian Street.
These are the fastest-growing jobs in Singapore, according to LinkedIn
The study calculated the job titles seeing the highest growth rates among LinkedIn users from January 2018 to July 2022.
Worried about job cuts, employees are turning to ‘career cushioning’
“Career cushioning” involves lining up a plan B while still fully employed, especially when job cuts are imminent.
Judge chides driver of Maserati that dragged cop, dismisses his appeal for reduced sentence
Justice Aedit Abdullah rejected Lee Cheng Yan's appeal and chided him for not learning his lesson.
Income cap for priority admission to MOE kindergartens raised from $3,500 to $4,500
Accreditation scheme for firms paying progressive wages launched
The Progressive Wage Model is a wage ladder with pay rises pegged to training and productivity.
Tennis: ‘I cannot move’, says Nadal after hip injury ends Australian Open title defence
Nadal said his hip had bothered him for a couple of days but nowhere near to the extent of today's match.