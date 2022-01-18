Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 18.
Fort Siloso on Sentosa to be gazetted a national monument
Star Cruises owner Genting Hong Kong may file for liquidation as funding dries up
The company said it was not able to secure funds to help it stay afloat following an insolvency at its German shipbuilding subsidiary.
Changi Airport Terminal 2 closure extended indefinitely, with air traffic still languishing
Anti-SMS spoofing: What it is and why there is no mandate for it yet in S'pore
A registry launched last year to allow firms to list protected sender names was designed to stop SMS spoofing.
Thailand plans to decriminalise marijuana
But the Food and Drug Administration proposal still needs to be approved by the health minister.
Singapore named most Instagrammable place in the world by travel publication
China's graft watchdog produces documentary on corrupt top officials
Unusual food and drinks: 5 joints in S'pore that take you around the world
Go from digging into South African jerky to sipping on cocktails at a bar hidden in a bespoke tailor shop.
Tennis: Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact of Djokovic saga
They also admitted there were "lessons to learn" but defended Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.