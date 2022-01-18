Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 18.

Fort Siloso on Sentosa to be gazetted a national monument

There are currently 73 monuments located across the island.

Star Cruises owner Genting Hong Kong may file for liquidation as funding dries up

The company said it was not able to secure funds to help it stay afloat following an insolvency at its German shipbuilding subsidiary.

Changi Airport Terminal 2 closure extended indefinitely, with air traffic still languishing

Experts said they do not expect T2 to reopen within this year.

Anti-SMS spoofing: What it is and why there is no mandate for it yet in S'pore

A registry launched last year to allow firms to list protected sender names was designed to stop SMS spoofing.

Thailand plans to decriminalise marijuana

But the Food and Drug Administration proposal still needs to be approved by the health minister. 

Singapore named most Instagrammable place in the world by travel publication

In second place was Boracay in the Philippines, while Oahu in Hawaii came in third.

China's graft watchdog produces documentary on corrupt top officials

A former vice-minister is one of those featured in the five-episode series.

Unusual food and drinks: 5 joints in S'pore that take you around the world

Go from digging into South African jerky to sipping on cocktails at a bar hidden in a bespoke tailor shop.

Tennis: Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact of Djokovic saga

They also admitted there were "lessons to learn" but defended Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

Man who didn't want to lose $100 work incentive jailed for refusing sick leave, Covid-19 swab test

A Rahim M. Taha visited multiple locations and had lunch with colleagues.

