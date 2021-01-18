Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 18.
37,000 front-liners in aviation, maritime sectors expected to get Covid-19 vaccine in 2 months
About 13,000 workers have registered to get their first dose this week.
New rules for financial sector in S'pore after SolarWinds cyber attack
All financial institutions are now required to assess the suppliers of their technology vendors.
Police assure family of 7-year-old raped and killed in 1995 that case is not closed
The girl's mother and sister met an officer from the Special Investigation Section on Monday.
S'pore's construction demand for 2021 expected to rise up to $28b
This is up from the $21.3 billion worth of projects estimated to have been awarded last year.
New test kit that can detect Covid-19 and seasonal flu gets HSA's approval
Sales of the new kit have just been launched, after it obtained the approval on Jan 8.
Grab considering US IPO this year, say sources; could raise at least US$2 billion
It could be the largest overseas share offering by a South-east Asian company.
Biden's Cabinet choices a diverse and experienced lot
If confirmed, Biden looks set to fulfil a promise to have his administration "look like the country".
Singapore non-oil exports surge 6.8% in December to snap two-month decline
Nodx posted its first gain in three months, mainly helped by shipment of non-electronic goods.
Traffic jam on AYE after goods on trailer hit flyover, driver arrested
The police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.07am. No injuries were reported.
14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 12 imported and 2 in community
The new cases take Singapore's total to 59,127.