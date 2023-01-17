Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 17

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore’s 2023 visitor arrivals to double to over 12m, full tourism recovery expected by 2024: STB
Singapore non-oil exports tumble 20.6% in December, worse than expected
Both electronics and non-electronics shipments fell by double digits as key exports shrank for the third straight month.
Malaysia PM Anwar to visit Singapore end of this month, Foreign Minister Zambry says
China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years
The drop lends weight to predictions that India will become the world’s most populous nation this year.
High demand for car rentals during CNY despite price hikes
Companies attribute the high demand despite a slight increase in car rental prices to inflationary pressures and high COE premiums.
Woman wanted for alleged murder of husband awaiting extradition to US to face charges
Migrant rights group Home suspends executive director over misappropriation claims
Preliminary investigations showed there was a basis for suspected misconduct, the group said.
Indian passenger in Nepal plane crash live-streams last seconds of his life
The footage showed the plane gliding gently over the honeycombs of buildings dotting brown-green fields surrounding the airport.
More than 500 Team Singapore athletes selected for the 32nd SEA Games
Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei, who were caught up in a drug scandal in 2022, are shortlisted.
Seniors who strength train: From struggling with a bag of groceries to deadlifting 50kg
Benefits of strength training include improved balance, faster reflexes and a sense of satisfaction.