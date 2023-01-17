Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 17

Updated
Published
10 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore’s 2023 visitor arrivals to double to over 12m, full tourism recovery expected by 2024: STB

 

Tourism receipts are also expected to climb to $18 billion to $21 billion.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore non-oil exports tumble 20.6% in December, worse than expected

Both electronics and non-electronics shipments fell by double digits as key exports shrank for the third straight month.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia PM Anwar to visit Singapore end of this month, Foreign Minister Zambry says

It will be Anwar’s first visit to Singapore as prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years

The drop lends weight to predictions that India will become the world’s most populous nation this year.

READ MORE HERE

High demand for car rentals during CNY despite price hikes

Companies attribute the high demand despite a slight increase in car rental prices to inflationary pressures and high COE premiums.

READ MORE HERE

Woman wanted for alleged murder of husband awaiting extradition to US to face charges

She was arrested in a Singapore hotel in September 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant rights group Home suspends executive director over misappropriation claims

Preliminary investigations showed there was a basis for suspected misconduct, the group said.

READ MORE HERE

Indian passenger in Nepal plane crash live-streams last seconds of his life

The footage showed the plane gliding gently over the honeycombs of buildings dotting brown-green fields surrounding the airport.

READ MORE HERE

More than 500 Team Singapore athletes selected for the 32nd SEA Games

Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei, who were caught up in a drug scandal in 2022, are shortlisted.

READ MORE HERE

Seniors who strength train: From struggling with a bag of groceries to deadlifting 50kg

Benefits of strength training include improved balance, faster reflexes and a sense of satisfaction.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top