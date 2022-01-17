Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 17.

MOH conducting pilot for virtually supervised Covid-19 antigen rapid tests

The results will be sent via SMS and e-mail in about four hours.

READ MORE HERE

IP extends coverage for Covid-19 vaccine complications till Dec 31

This will apply to all IP policyholders who receive Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore non-oil exports rise 18.4% in December, capping best year since 2010

A slowing Chinese economy, however, could put further pressure on exports that are set to slow this year.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales catch chill from cooling measures with 58% drop in December

Sales slumped to 650 units last month from 1,547 units in November, according to URA data.

READ MORE HERE

OCBC Bank has made goodwill payments to SMS scam victims since Jan 8

OCBC did not reveal how much it has paid out or if it intends to fully compensate every victim.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong supermarkets to stay open during CNY period

FairPrice's online shop will also continue to deliver between 8am and 6pm from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

READ MORE HERE

Sleeping rough: Some choose to do so, others have fallen on hard times

MSF said the number of rough sleepers who have received support has risen five-fold compared to figures pre-pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

How to get the benefits of wetlands in places they don't grow naturally? Make artificial ones

Inland water bodies are also benefiting from efforts that combine human engineering with nature.

READ MORE HERE

Asian pushed onto New York subway tracks 'never saw' her attacker, witness says

Simon Martial, who police said was homeless, was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation on Sunday, but he is expected to be arraigned on murder charges.

READ MORE HERE

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid-19 pandemic: Report

Oxfam said the men's wealth jumped at an average rate of US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) a day.

READ MORE HERE

