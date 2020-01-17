Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 17

Thomson-East Coast Line: 6 more stations from Springleaf to Caldecott opening later this year





Springleaf MRT station, one of the six stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line that will open later this year. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN





The Land Transport Authority said the second stage of six stations along the line is "about 90 per cent complete" and will open later this year.

Government agencies must address recurring lapses and basic mistakes: Public sector accounts watchdog





File photo of Parliament House. The parliamentary watchdog of public sector accounts has strongly urged government agencies to address "recurring lapses and basic mistakes". ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG





"Given the scale, speed and complexity of the work in the public sector, the committee is concerned that these lapses, if not addressed, may compound over time and weaken the governance and accountability over public funds and resources," said the Public Accounts Committee in a report.

More jobs closer to smarter homes in Punggol, says Teo Chee Hean at ground-breaking of digital district





Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean (fourth from right), with Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling, looking at a scale model of Punggol Digital District on Jan 17, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN





"The entire Punggol Town with its housing precincts and the Digital District will serve as a living lab, for public agencies and companies to test out new ways of living, working and delivering services," said Mr Teo.

Ex-Malaysian beauty queen, husband to pay $1.2m to Q&M Dental Group in settlement





Q&M had filed a lawsuit against Madam Zoe Chong Lee Lee (above) and her husband, Dr Matthew Hong An Liang, who used to run Q&M dental clinics in Johor, Malaysia, back in 2017. PHOTOS: ZOE CHONG/FACEBOOK, ST FILE



The mainboard-listed company had sued them for alleged breach of agreements.

Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21





Rail operator SMRT said that it found a crack in the crossing near the MRT station during engineering hours on Jan 13, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Commuters taking the train to and from Changi Airport MRT station should expect additional travel time of less than five minutes.

$1.5m condo parking saga: Resident given stern warning for verbally abusing security guard





Mr Erramalli Ramesh was caught on video verbally abusing a condominium security guard last October. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE





Four other men were in turn given warnings for harassing Mr Erramalli Ramesh, including threatening him and his family with death, violence and rape.

Thailand finds second case of Wuhan virus, says no outbreak





The Public Health Ministry has increased its monitoring at four airports that have daily flights from Wuhan - Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueng, Chiang Mai and Phuket - and any airport that receives charter flights from the city. PHOTO: ST FILE



The country has ramped up checks of Chinese visitors ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays.

Taal eruption: Lake that filled crater of Philippine volcano has almost completely disappeared





The lake within the Taal volcano has disappeared amid the ongoing volcanic activity. The picture on the left is a Google Maps satellite photo of the lake before the volcanic activity. In the radar image on the right, the dashed line is the lake's former extent; the solid line is the extent on Jan 16, 2020. PHOTO: ICEYE





This is due to the interaction of water with the magma that has driven a lot of the volcano's explosive behaviour since Sunday.

Singapore Art Museum reopening delayed to 2023





An artist's impression of the Singapore Art Museum’s new building design. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM





The Singapore Art Museum, currently closed for a $90 million revamp, will reopen in 2023 instead of 2021 as originally planned.

Wendy Jacobs, wife of football icon Fandi Ahmad, takes up Singapore citizenship





South Africa-born model Wendy Jacobs (left) with Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar (Ang Mo Kio GRC) at the Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC Citizenship Ceremony. PHOTO: INTAN MOKHTAR/FACEBOOK



Ms Jacobs has lived in Singapore for 24 years. She and her husband have five children.

