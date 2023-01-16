Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 16

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Govt working on ensuring basic retirement needs met, boosting skills: DPM Wong
Investing in skills and human capital is another area the Government will look into, to ensure that work remains a central way for Singaporeans to thrive.
S'pore inflation expectations ease from 11-year high on slowing growth, interest rates hikes
Singaporeans believe that inflation is past its peak and on its way down over the next 12 months, a survey shows.
Less-educated S'poreans at risk of falling behind as jobs change: IPS study
They are more likely to be displaced by automation and digitalisation relative to their more-schooled peers, said a study.
S'pore new private home sales slump to 14-year low in December
Year-on-year, sales sank nearly 74 per cent to 170 units, the lowest since January 2009 amid the global financial crisis.
8 injured in accident on PIE, including 1-year-old
An eyewitness said a van hit a motorcycle before hitting the car, and that passengers were trapped in the back seats of the car.
2018 silat world champion Sheik Ferdous faces drink driving charge
He allegedly had at least 93 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35mcg.
Duo charged over alleged abuse of 2-month-old girl found with fractured skull in Sembawang flat
Why it is so hard for family to break the silence on child abuse
Expect longer wait times at land checkpoints during CNY peak periods: ICA
Score cheaper flights with these booking hacks
