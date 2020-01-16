Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 16

Majority of new jobs created go to Singaporeans and will continue to do so: Chan Chun Sing
Mr Chan said that 85 per cent of the local workforce consists of Singapore citizens, and permanent residents (PRs) made up the remaining 15 per cent.
2019 was one of the hottest years on record in Singapore; and 2010-2019, the hottest decade ever
Last year's mean temperature was the same as 2016's, which was 0.9 deg C higher than the 1981 to 2010 long-term average.
Cheaper prawns and vegetables for CNY, but prices of popular fish expected to rise
Prices of prawns have gone down thanks to good catches from Indonesia, buy fish are around 20 per cent more expensive this week due to high demand.
Singapore beat expectations, attracted $15.2b of investments in 2019
This was driven by large manufacturing investments from semiconductor as well as energy and chemical companies.
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has launched a recruitment drive for 100 Singaporeans to form a workgroup to give input on the Singapore Citizenship Journey programme.
US-China phase one trade deal welcome, but is only a truce
The truce is good for the global economy - and for President Donald Trump politically, says ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
The move comes less than two weeks after the body of 82-year-old Kee Kin Tiong was mistakenly cremated ahead of his funeral rites - in what is believed to be the first reported case in Singapore of such a mix-up.
Japan confirms first case of infection from mystery Wuhan coronavirus
The man, who is a Chinese national and lives in Kanagawa prefecture, first developed fever symptoms on Jan 3 during a visit to Wuhan.
CapitaLand to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street, plans new retail concepts for area
CapitaLand is exploring a new link bridge connecting Bugis Street to Bugis+ to provide visitors with a sheltered access from Bugis MRT station.
High Court rejects SDP's application to have Pofma case heard in open court
The case, in which the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is named as respondent, continues in chambers and is not open to the public or the media.