Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 16

Majority of new jobs created go to Singaporeans and will continue to do so: Chan Chun Sing



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing speaks during a media briefing on Jan 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Mr Chan said that 85 per cent of the local workforce consists of Singapore citizens, and permanent residents (PRs) made up the remaining 15 per cent.

2019 was one of the hottest years on record in Singapore; and 2010-2019, the hottest decade ever



The mean temperature in 2019 was the same as in 2016, which was 0.9 deg C higher than the 1981 to 2010 long-term average. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



Last year's mean temperature was the same as 2016's, which was 0.9 deg C higher than the 1981 to 2010 long-term average.

Cheaper prawns and vegetables for CNY, but prices of popular fish expected to rise



The prices of prawns, alongside vegetables like chye sim, xiao bai cai and spring onions are down a mouth-watering 50 per cent, thanks to improved weather in Malaysia boosting crop yields. ST PHOTO: MELISSA HENG



Prices of prawns have gone down thanks to good catches from Indonesia, buy fish are around 20 per cent more expensive this week due to high demand.

Singapore beat expectations, attracted $15.2b of investments in 2019



The projects committed to in 2019 are expected to contribute $29.4 billion in value-added per annum - the direct contribution to Singapore's gross domestic product. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



This was driven by large manufacturing investments from semiconductor as well as energy and chemical companies.

Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs



Singaporeans will be able to weigh in and shape the mandatory curriculum which new citizens undergo before becoming full-fledged members of Singaporean society. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has launched a recruitment drive for 100 Singaporeans to form a workgroup to give input on the Singapore Citizenship Journey programme.

US-China phase one trade deal welcome, but is only a truce



PHOTO: AFP



The truce is good for the global economy - and for President Donald Trump politically, says ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules



An urn sits on a small table instead of a coffin at the wake of the late Mr Kee Kin Tiong on Jan 3, 2019. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The move comes less than two weeks after the body of 82-year-old Kee Kin Tiong was mistakenly cremated ahead of his funeral rites - in what is believed to be the first reported case in Singapore of such a mix-up.

Japan confirms first case of infection from mystery Wuhan coronavirus



Researchers examine materials collected from a Chinese woman to find the cause of her mysterious pneumonia symptoms at a public health institute in South Korea on Jan 9, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The man, who is a Chinese national and lives in Kanagawa prefecture, first developed fever symptoms on Jan 3 during a visit to Wuhan.

CapitaLand to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street, plans new retail concepts for area



The proposed Bugis Box is a series of loose and colourful container boxes with open display areas for tourists and shoppers to enjoy memorable encounters with trendy Instagrammable bites, quirky gifts and trending fashion accessories. PHOTO: CAPITALAND



CapitaLand is exploring a new link bridge connecting Bugis Street to Bugis+ to provide visitors with a sheltered access from Bugis MRT station.

High Court rejects SDP's application to have Pofma case heard in open court



SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan said the decision was "very disappointing". PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, SCREENGRAB FROM GOV.SG



The case, in which the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is named as respondent, continues in chambers and is not open to the public or the media.

