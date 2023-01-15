Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
At least 67 killed after Nepal’s Yeti Airlines plane crashed and broke into pieces
The ATR 72 aircraft was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu when it crashed in Pokhara on Sunday morning.
WHO calls for more China Covid-19 data after death tally released
Beijing reported that there had been almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in the country since early last month.
When a father tried to reclaim a $1.5m condo given to son
He alleged that the condo was bought under a “sham” arrangement aimed at evading taxes.
‘Why did it take so long?’ Marsiling Rise residents to finally get lift upgrading
Two 13-storey HDB blocks in Marsiling will get direct lift access on every floor after years of complaints from residents.
Received parcels you never ordered? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’
“Brushing” is a practice that sees sellers writing fake reviews about their own products.
EMA to issue bonds as part of $2b programme to finance green energy transition
Green bonds are financial instruments used to fund projects with environmental benefits.
Maids allegedly harassed after retailers offer them loan plan with exorbitant interest
Regulations slashed quota and loan limits for foreigners, causing many licensed moneylenders to stop transacting with maids.
When mummy has breast cancer: 3 women share how they and their families fought the disease together
My, how you’ve grown: Home-based food business owners open stores and restaurants
They are doing well, but now have to contend with manpower issues like other F&B operators.
Blocking top leadership contest a double-edged sword for Umno
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!