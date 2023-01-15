Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Updated
Published
17 min ago

At least 67 killed after Nepal’s Yeti Airlines plane crashed and broke into pieces

The ATR 72 aircraft was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu when it crashed in Pokhara on Sunday morning.

READ MORE HERE

WHO calls for more China Covid-19 data after death tally released

Beijing reported that there had been almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in the country since early last month. 

READ MORE HERE

When a father tried to reclaim a $1.5m condo given to son

He alleged that the condo was bought under a “sham” arrangement aimed at evading taxes.

READ MORE HERE

‘Why did it take so long?’ Marsiling Rise residents to finally get lift upgrading

Two 13-storey HDB blocks in Marsiling will get direct lift access on every floor after years of complaints from residents.

READ MORE HERE

Received parcels you never ordered? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

“Brushing” is a practice that sees sellers writing fake reviews about their own products.

READ MORE HERE

EMA to issue bonds as part of $2b programme to finance green energy transition

Green bonds are financial instruments used to fund projects with environmental benefits.

READ MORE HERE

Maids allegedly harassed after retailers offer them loan plan with exorbitant interest

Regulations slashed quota and loan limits for foreigners, causing many licensed moneylenders to stop transacting with maids.

READ MORE HERE

When mummy has breast cancer: 3 women share how they and their families fought the disease together

One mother told herself to hang on until her toddler could say ‘I love you’.

READ MORE HERE

My, how you’ve grown: Home-based food business owners open stores and restaurants

They are doing well, but now have to contend with manpower issues like other F&B operators.

READ MORE HERE

Blocking top leadership contest a double-edged sword for Umno

The move could raise more concerns over Zahid Hamidi’s legitimacy as party chief.

READ MORE HERE

