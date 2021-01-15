Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 15.

TraceTogether check-ins not compulsory yet, retailers told after some outlets turn on function too early

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented only after everyone has had a chance to collect a token.

READ MORE HERE

At least 34 killed as quake rocks Indonesia

Some buildings were badly damaged, including two hotels, the governor’s office and a mall.

READ MORE HERE

British man under SHN who left hotel room to meet fiancee among 3 people charged

He left his room without wearing a mask on three occasions on Sept 21 last year.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

BHG Singapore to open new concept store at Raffles City by end-Jan, taking over from Robinsons

The department store will open a new concept store showcasing its best beauty, fashion, and home and living products.

READ MORE HERE

Biden seeks $2.5 trillion for relief in first economic plan for pandemic-wrecked US economy

The proposal will be followed in coming weeks by a broader jobs and economic recovery plan.

READ MORE HERE

Number of road potholes doubled after heavy rain

The Land Transport Authority is combing the roads and making repairs as soon as possible.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales up 57%, highest for December in 8 years: URA data

Buyers jumped in, expecting further price increases with a post-pandemic recovery.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Towers murder: Man who threw away bloodstained shirt jailed for 5 months

Loo Boon Chong was among a group of 7 originally charged with the murder of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

READ MORE HERE

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 29 imported and one in the community

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 59,059.

READ MORE HERE

89 suspects arrested for drug offences in islandwide operation

The youngest caught was a 16-year-old girl who is a suspected drug abuser.

READ MORE HERE