Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 15.
TraceTogether check-ins not compulsory yet, retailers told after some outlets turn on function too early
TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented only after everyone has had a chance to collect a token.
At least 34 killed as quake rocks Indonesia
Some buildings were badly damaged, including two hotels, the governor’s office and a mall.
British man under SHN who left hotel room to meet fiancee among 3 people charged
He left his room without wearing a mask on three occasions on Sept 21 last year.
BHG Singapore to open new concept store at Raffles City by end-Jan, taking over from Robinsons
The department store will open a new concept store showcasing its best beauty, fashion, and home and living products.
Biden seeks $2.5 trillion for relief in first economic plan for pandemic-wrecked US economy
The proposal will be followed in coming weeks by a broader jobs and economic recovery plan.
Number of road potholes doubled after heavy rain
The Land Transport Authority is combing the roads and making repairs as soon as possible.
New private home sales up 57%, highest for December in 8 years: URA data
Buyers jumped in, expecting further price increases with a post-pandemic recovery.
Orchard Towers murder: Man who threw away bloodstained shirt jailed for 5 months
Loo Boon Chong was among a group of 7 originally charged with the murder of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass.
30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 29 imported and one in the community
The new cases bring Singapore's total to 59,059.
89 suspects arrested for drug offences in islandwide operation
The youngest caught was a 16-year-old girl who is a suspected drug abuser.