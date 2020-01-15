Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15

US-China 'Phase One' trade deal welcome, but is only a truce



PHOTO: AFP



The two countries are set to sign the agreement on Wednesday. The truce is good for the global economy - and for President Donald Trump politically.

READ MORE HERE

2/2/2020 and 22/2/2020 are hot dates for weddings this year



Keith Yeo and Velda Tan chose Feb 22 for their nuptials and wedding lunch as Ms Tan loves the number 2. PHOTO: MULTIFOLDS



178 couples will say 'I do' on Feb 2 and 331 couples will exchange vows on Feb 22.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party disavows member's criticism of other opposition leaders



The PSP has distanced itself from remarks made by Mr Alex Tan, who had disparaged a proposed four-party alliance between opposition parties. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY/ FACEBOOK



Mr Alex Tan, who is personal assistant to the PSP leader, had described the leaders of a proposed opposition alliance as captains of "sinking boats".

READ MORE HERE

Military leaders from four littoral states meet to tackle spike in robberies in Singapore Strait



Participants from the navies of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand at the 14th Malacca Straits Patrol Joint Coordinating Committee meeting, on Jan 15, 2020. PHOTO: MINDEF



On the agenda will be possible measures to strengthen information-sharing and operational coordination to deter and disrupt sea robberies.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales in December down 53% from November but up 10.6% from year ago: URA data



Developers sold 2,635 units in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 43.5 per cent from 1,836 units in the same quarter a year ago. PHOTO: ST FILE



Developers in Singapore moved 538 private homes in December 2019, half of the 1,147 units they sold in the previous month amid a dearth of new launches.

READ MORE HERE

Man jailed eight years for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl who called him 'papa'

The unemployed man had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, a molestation charge and a charge of intentionally perverting the course of justice.

READ MORE HERE

New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday



A photo taken in 2019 showing workers sorting out kiwis in China. A group of friends were not paid for pruning kiwifruit trees at an orchard in Pukehina, New Zealand. PHOTO: AFP



Four Singaporean women were hired for five days in 2017 to prune kiwifruit at an orchard in Pukehina, about 100km from Auckland. They have not yet been paid for their work.

READ MORE HERE

Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener



Ikea decided to recall the cups when tests showed that the cups "migrated" or transferred levels of dibuthyl phthalate that exceeded prescribed levels. PHOTOS: IKEA SINGAPORE



Full refunds for the mugs are available upon their return to any Ikea store, the retailer said. No proof of purchase is required.

READ MORE HERE

ICA warns of traffic delays at checkpoints for Chinese New Year holidays



About 415,000 travellers use the land checkpoints daily, but this usually increases during festive periods. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Those leaving Singapore between Friday and Jan 28 can expect a long wait, while those entering Singapore between Jan 25 and Jan 28 should be prepared for congestion, said ICA.

READ MORE HERE

Superheroes and Ip Man rule 2019 Singapore box office



Avengers: Endgame topped the box office in Singapore with $19.56 million in 2019. PHOTO: MARVEL



The final movie in the decade-long saga of a superhero team, Avengers: Endgame, topped the box office in Singapore with $19.56 million.

READ MORE HERE