Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 15

US-China 'Phase One' trade deal welcome, but is only a truce
The two countries are set to sign the agreement on Wednesday. The truce is good for the global economy - and for President Donald Trump politically.
2/2/2020 and 22/2/2020 are hot dates for weddings this year
178 couples will say 'I do' on Feb 2 and 331 couples will exchange vows on Feb 22.
Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party disavows member's criticism of other opposition leaders
Mr Alex Tan, who is personal assistant to the PSP leader, had described the leaders of a proposed opposition alliance as captains of "sinking boats".
Military leaders from four littoral states meet to tackle spike in robberies in Singapore Strait
On the agenda will be possible measures to strengthen information-sharing and operational coordination to deter and disrupt sea robberies.
New private home sales in December down 53% from November but up 10.6% from year ago: URA data
Developers in Singapore moved 538 private homes in December 2019, half of the 1,147 units they sold in the previous month amid a dearth of new launches.
Man jailed eight years for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl who called him 'papa'
The unemployed man had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, a molestation charge and a charge of intentionally perverting the course of justice.
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
Four Singaporean women were hired for five days in 2017 to prune kiwifruit at an orchard in Pukehina, about 100km from Auckland. They have not yet been paid for their work.
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
Full refunds for the mugs are available upon their return to any Ikea store, the retailer said. No proof of purchase is required.
ICA warns of traffic delays at checkpoints for Chinese New Year holidays
Those leaving Singapore between Friday and Jan 28 can expect a long wait, while those entering Singapore between Jan 25 and Jan 28 should be prepared for congestion, said ICA.
Superheroes and Ip Man rule 2019 Singapore box office
The final movie in the decade-long saga of a superhero team, Avengers: Endgame, topped the box office in Singapore with $19.56 million.