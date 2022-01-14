Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 14.
Only 112 out of 2,200 coffee shops and canteens allow groups of up to 5 to dine in
Coffee shop operators said they are deterred by the high costs of implementing vaccination status checks.
UOB to acquire Citi's business in 4 Asean markets for almost $5b
UOB said it would also bring onboard Citibank's 5,000 employees in the four countries, including senior leadership, after the deal closes.
Buying a flat? Check how much direct sunlight it gets with new virtual 3D map of S'pore
The map allows users to search and view the areas surrounding the property they are interested in.
242 people under probe over roles in 600 scams costing victims $7.2m
No arrests made yet and it is not known if any of them were involved in the recent OCBC fake message banking scam.
Australia's Immigration Minister cancels Novak Djokovic's visa
This also means the Serb would not be able to secure a visa to enter Australia for three years, except in "compelling circumstances".
Ringing in the year of the Water Tiger
"Play up colours for centrepieces such as yellow, orange and gold, which represent the markings on a tiger," says one floral designer.
How to teach kids about money in the cashless world of virtual payments, e-hongbao
E-hongbao has become part of Chinese New Year in recent years. In an increasingly cashless society, parents grapple with teaching their children about e-payments.
Mentors, recuperation and an appearance by an ex-MP: What politicians are talking about
The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to, in this weekly series.
Case of Mercedes SUV which caught fire should be viewed in isolation: Daimler South East Asia
"We are thankful that both passenger and driver are safe. We are currently investigating the cause of the incident," a spokesman said.