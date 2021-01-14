Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 14.
Courts to take over Robinsons' space at The Heeren by Q1 2022, make it new flagship store
The flagship store will occupy all six storeys of The Heeren's retail space.
Trump impeachment: Which US presidents have been impeached?
Here is a look back at what happened to Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon and Andrew Johnson.
Hume MRT shell station to be fitted out by JSM Construction Group at $34m
The group will now begin building the station entrance and the ventilation shaft, and carry out other hardware works.
Umno emerges as main casualty of Malaysia's emergency
Party insiders fear the latest challenges facing the party could push it into a breakup that it may never recover from.
SIA raises US$500m in US dollar bond debut, with demand exceeding US$2.85b
The oversubscribed issue was anchored by high quality institutional investors, said the airline.
Nine new Nominated MPs to be appointed from Jan 21
All are first-time NMPs, and they include Olympic swimmer Mark Chay and conservation scientist Koh Lian Pin.
Malaysian opposition chief Anwar urges MPs to appeal to King to lift emergency
He said existing measures such as the movement control order were sufficient to control the spread of Covid-19.
2 in 5 workers in S'pore say they have been sexually harassed at work: Aware study
Only one in three reported the harassment to an authority at work.
45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1 in community
The remaining 44 cases were imported.
Man jailed for beating up his mother after she refused to reveal her ATM card's PIN
He even threatened to cut all of the 77-year-old's fingers with a knife.