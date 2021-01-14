Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 14.

Courts to take over Robinsons' space at The Heeren by Q1 2022, make it new flagship store

The flagship store will occupy all six storeys of The Heeren's retail space.

READ MORE HERE

Trump impeachment: Which US presidents have been impeached?

Here is a look back at what happened to Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon and Andrew Johnson.

READ MORE HERE

Hume MRT shell station to be fitted out by JSM Construction Group at $34m

The group will now begin building the station entrance and the ventilation shaft, and carry out other hardware works.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Umno emerges as main casualty of Malaysia's emergency

Party insiders fear the latest challenges facing the party could push it into a breakup that it may never recover from.

READ MORE HERE

SIA raises US$500m in US dollar bond debut, with demand exceeding US$2.85b

The oversubscribed issue was anchored by high quality institutional investors, said the airline.

READ MORE HERE

Nine new Nominated MPs to be appointed from Jan 21

All are first-time NMPs, and they include Olympic swimmer Mark Chay and conservation scientist Koh Lian Pin.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian opposition chief Anwar urges MPs to appeal to King to lift emergency

He said existing measures such as the movement control order were sufficient to control the spread of Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

2 in 5 workers in S'pore say they have been sexually harassed at work: Aware study

Only one in three reported the harassment to an authority at work.

READ MORE HERE

45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1 in community

The remaining 44 cases were imported.

READ MORE HERE

Man jailed for beating up his mother after she refused to reveal her ATM card's PIN

He even threatened to cut all of the 77-year-old's fingers with a knife.

READ MORE HERE