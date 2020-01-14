Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 14.
Stiffer penalties for employers with discriminatory hiring practices, including debarment of work pass renewal
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said the changes "mean stronger deterrence against workplace discrimination of any kind".
Logistics firm first to be charged with false declaration on fair hiring of Singaporeans
MOM found that Ti2 Logistics falsely declared in an employment pass application that it had interviewed two Singapore citizens and considered local candidates fairly for a business development manager position.
First Singaporean charged with funding terrorism sentenced to nearly 3 years' jail
Imran Kassim's sentence was backdated to April 15 last year. The judge noted that Imran knew the money he sent would help ISIS, which is clearly a terrorist organisation.
Salaries inch up, better job prospects for poly grads in 2019
The survey, conducted by the five polytechnics here, showed that the median gross monthly salary for graduates who landed full-time jobs rose from $2,350 in 2018 to $2,400 last year.
COE supply for Feb-April period dips
Around 6,350 COEs will be available for bidding each month, down from 6,830 in the current quota period, the Land Transport Authority said.
At least 10 Singapore-Manila flights affected as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day
Several airlines - including Scoot, Jetstar Asia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air - were affected.
Three people arrested for allegedly entering Singapore illegally by boat
Preliminary investigations revealed that two Indonesians had intended to enter Malaysia illegally via the boat steered by a Malaysian man.
New programme to prepare religious groups to handle crisis, including teaching members first aid skills
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said religious groups play an important role in safeguarding Singapore against the threat of terrorism.
Lorry driver jailed 7 weeks, banned from driving following accident with cyclist in Pasir Ris
Teo Seng Tiong, 59, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two years.
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
It was not the first time that Isham Kayubi, a part-time food deliveryman and member of a motorcycle gang, has created a disturbance in open court.