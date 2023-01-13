Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Jurong Region Line to open in stages from 2027
The line has 24 stations, with 3 interchanges in Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East.
Couple involved in $32m luxury goods scam face more charges
Singaporean Pi Jiapeng was handed two new charges while his wife Pansuk Siriwipa was handed one new charge.
355 people under probe over scams that cost victims more than $5m
The cases were mainly investment, job, e-commerce, internet love and government official impersonation scams.
S'pore company throws lavish $4.35m staff dinner for 26,000 in Taiwan
The event included fireworks and stage performances by Wakin Chau, Power Station and Ricky Hsiao.
S'pore-based Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%
The layoffs at Crypto.com would be its second in about six months, after it cut 260 jobs in July last year.
Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54 after reported cardiac arrest
She had been taken to hospital after she was found unresponsive at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew falls to Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Malaysia Open quarters
S'porean linked to Newcastle United takeover bid has bail request denied
The co-founder of Novena Global Healthcare Group was charged with forgery last December.
China Covid-19 peak to last 2 to 3 months, hit rural areas next
There are worries that medical facilities in rural areas cannot cope with the expected surge of infections.