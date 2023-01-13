Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Jurong Region Line to open in stages from 2027

The line has 24 stations, with 3 interchanges in Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East.

Couple involved in $32m luxury goods scam face more charges

Singaporean Pi Jiapeng was handed two new charges while his wife Pansuk Siriwipa was handed one new charge.

355 people under probe over scams that cost victims more than $5m

The cases were mainly investment, job, e-commerce, internet love and government official impersonation scams.

S'pore company throws lavish $4.35m staff dinner for 26,000 in Taiwan

The event included fireworks and stage performances by Wakin Chau, Power Station and Ricky Hsiao.

S'pore-based Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%

The layoffs at Crypto.com would be its second in about six months, after it cut 260 jobs in July last year.

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54 after reported cardiac arrest

She had been taken to hospital after she was found unresponsive at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew falls to Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Malaysia Open quarters

The SEA Games champion now leads their head-to-head tally 4-1.

S'porean linked to Newcastle United takeover bid has bail request denied

The co-founder of Novena Global Healthcare Group was charged with forgery last December.

China Covid-19 peak to last 2 to 3 months, hit rural areas next

There are worries that medical facilities in rural areas cannot cope with the expected surge of infections.

Singapore Motorshow returns with more new models

In all, 25 automotive brands are present at seventh edition of the ticketed event.

