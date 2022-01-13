Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 13.
Good governance key to helping S'pore reinvent and stay relevant in post-Covid-19 world: Ong Ye Kung
Instead of ‘endless bickering’, constructive politics will allow S'pore to be nimble and united in action and purpose.
Customers scrambling for JB-S'pore VTL bus tickets hit by cancellations, technical glitches
Demand for tickets remains brisk as many rush to make trips via the land VTL over the Chinese New Year period.
Better job prospects and pay for fresh polytechnic graduates last year
Latest survey shows 92.2 per cent found jobs within six months of graduation, up from 87.4 per cent in 2020.
Driver and son narrowly escape car that catches fire outside Maris Stella High School
"We were queueing (to get into the school) when we smelled something burning, and my son told me to evacuate quickly," the driver, who wanted to be known only as Ms Quek, said.
LTA awards contracts for building Serangoon North, Tavistock MRT stations
Construction of these Cross Island Line stations is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.
ST photo exhibition at National Museum eyes climate change, Covid-19
Through The Lens will showcase about 200 photographs and videos by local and international photojournalists.
3 types of bak kwa that you can make for festive snacking
Instead of queueing to buy bak kwa for CNY, why not make your own? Look back at a fiery beef recipe from the Year of the Ox.
29 cats seized from illegal breeder, woman assisting with investigation: NParks
NParks said that it received a tip-off from a member of the public regarding the unlicensed breeding and selling of cats.
The case for bringing faith into the climate issue
Religious figures can be powerful voices for action on climate change. Associate editor Ravi Velloor speaks to Professor Veerabhadran Ramanathan, the Pope's adviser on climate issues.
US lays out detailed case against China's South China Sea claims
A State Department research paper says China has no basis under international law for its claims.