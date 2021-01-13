Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 13.

Over 6,200 in S'pore received Covid-19 vaccine so far; 4 vaccination centres to open by end-Jan

Two centres at Changi Airport Terminal 4 and Raffles City Convention Centre are already operational.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly to start getting Covid-19 vaccine earlier, from end-Jan: Lawrence Wong

Letters will be sent out to inform the elderly of when they can make bookings for their vaccines.

READ MORE HERE

8 charged with feeding wild boars in Pasir Ris where woman was attacked; 11 more to be charged

They were caught giving bread or dog food to the animals by NParks staff during inspection rounds.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

WhatsApp fights back over privacy concerns as users jump to Telegram, Signal

There was "a lot of misinformation" about an update to terms of service, it said.

READ MORE HERE

Pence rejects call to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Pence said he did not believe it was in the best interest of the nation or consistent with the US Constitution.

READ MORE HERE

Quieter streets and supermarkets in Malaysia as Covid-19 movement controls start to kick in

The new measures are scheduled to end on Jan 26, but they may be extended if deemed necessary.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore will review Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine carefully before possible roll-out: Gan Kim Yong

This update follows the release of data on a Brazilian trial, showing that the vaccine was just 50.4 per cent effective.

READ MORE HERE

38 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including migrant worker in dorm

This was the first reported case in a workers' dormitory since Dec 15.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore, Malaysia to work closely to keep supply chains going amid emergency

Singapore has been preparing itself for potential disruptions to its supplies and supply chains.

READ MORE HERE

HDB launches flat portal; includes new flat listings, financial calculators

The portal consolidates information on current and upcoming flats sold directly by the HDB.

READ MORE HERE