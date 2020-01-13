Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 13.

'Hazardous eruption' feared as lava gushes from Philippine volcano Taal; flights partially resumed



People travel along a road covered in ash deposits in Agoncillo town in Batangas province, Philippines on Jan 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Departures from the main international airport in Manila would be prioritised to clear the airport ramps of planes parked there since Sunday night, said officials.

First Singaporean charged with terrorism financing admits in court to giving money to ISIS



Imran Kassim (above) was charged with transferring $450 through remittance company Western Union to Mohamad Alsaied Alhmidan in Turkey for his publication of ISIS propaganda. PHOTO: IMRAN KASSIM/FACEBOOK



The former logistics professional is charged with transferring $450 through remittance company Western Union to a person in Turkey for his publication of ISIS propaganda.

O-level results: Class of 2019 set new pass record of 85.2% getting 5 or more passes



Students collecting their O-level results at Xinmin Secondary School on Jan 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The figure this year is up from 84.8 per cent in 2018, which was Singapore's best showing at the national exam in at least three decades.

Singaporean man kidnapped in Thailand by fellow Singaporean, ransom paid in bitcoins

The victim was released after transferring bitcoins worth some 1.4 million baht (S$62,450) to the captor, said police.

Caltex reverts to pre-rise pump prices, no increase at SPC



Caltex has reverted to its previous prices to match SPC's rates. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



With crude prices having fallen since last week, Caltex has reverted to its previous prices to match SPC's rates.

Case launches interactive petrol price comparison website



The website allows users to compare actual spending on petrol across brands. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FUELKAKI



While there are already other such guides in the market, Fuel Kaki is the first to be interactive, allowing users to compare actual spending across brands.

Malaysia police nab PH state lawmaker and two aides to top officials in anti-drug raid



Dengkil (Selangor) state assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah was among four men detained during a police bust at an office space in Puchong, Selangor state, following complaints of loud noise. PHOTO: ADHIF SYAN ABDULLAH/FACEBOOK



The embarrassing arrests come at a time when Pakatan Harapan's popularity has nosedived as it struggles to fulfill its election promises.

Rapid test for Wuhan virus may be days away, say Hong Kong health authorities



The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said that four additional patients have been released and that no new cases have been discovered as of Jan 11. PHOTO: AP



Mainland experts have mapped out the virus' entire genome sequence, which has been shared with the World Health Organisation and an online global databank for flu viruses.

Pasir Panjang Power District up for development next year, ideas from public on exhibition



One of the ideas for redeveloping the Pasir Panjang Power District on display at the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Maxwell Road Centre on Jan 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The power station district, which comprises two red-brick main station buildings, round oil tanks and ancillary buildings, is the size of about 21 football fields.

Badminton: World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed



Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota was with three other players en route to Kuala Lumpur International Airport when the hired van they were in rammed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck. PHOTOS: AP, AFP



The pre-dawn collision took place at the Maju Expressway early Monday morning, just hours after Momota secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.

