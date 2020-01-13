Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 13.
'Hazardous eruption' feared as lava gushes from Philippine volcano Taal; flights partially resumed
Departures from the main international airport in Manila would be prioritised to clear the airport ramps of planes parked there since Sunday night, said officials.
First Singaporean charged with terrorism financing admits in court to giving money to ISIS
The former logistics professional is charged with transferring $450 through remittance company Western Union to a person in Turkey for his publication of ISIS propaganda.
O-level results: Class of 2019 set new pass record of 85.2% getting 5 or more passes
The figure this year is up from 84.8 per cent in 2018, which was Singapore's best showing at the national exam in at least three decades.
Singaporean man kidnapped in Thailand by fellow Singaporean, ransom paid in bitcoins
The victim was released after transferring bitcoins worth some 1.4 million baht (S$62,450) to the captor, said police.
Caltex reverts to pre-rise pump prices, no increase at SPC
With crude prices having fallen since last week, Caltex has reverted to its previous prices to match SPC's rates.
Case launches interactive petrol price comparison website
While there are already other such guides in the market, Fuel Kaki is the first to be interactive, allowing users to compare actual spending across brands.
Malaysia police nab PH state lawmaker and two aides to top officials in anti-drug raid
The embarrassing arrests come at a time when Pakatan Harapan's popularity has nosedived as it struggles to fulfill its election promises.
Rapid test for Wuhan virus may be days away, say Hong Kong health authorities
Mainland experts have mapped out the virus' entire genome sequence, which has been shared with the World Health Organisation and an online global databank for flu viruses.
Pasir Panjang Power District up for development next year, ideas from public on exhibition
The power station district, which comprises two red-brick main station buildings, round oil tanks and ancillary buildings, is the size of about 21 football fields.
Badminton: World No. 1 Kento Momota injured in Malaysian car crash, driver killed
The pre-dawn collision took place at the Maju Expressway early Monday morning, just hours after Momota secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.