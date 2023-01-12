Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Updated
Published
57 min ago

New cycling paths in 7 towns will be progressively completed from 2024: LTA

They will be in Geylang, Hougang, Kaki Bukit, Marine Parade, Potong Pasir, Sengkang and Serangoon.

READ MORE HERE

6 ex-Keppel O&M employees given stern warnings over bribes amounting to $73m

Bribes were paid to officials of Brazilian state-owned corporation Petrobras.

READ MORE HERE

More Chinese tourists visit S’pore clinics to get mRNA Covid-19 vaccines

Those on short-term visit passes can buy vaccines at non-subsidised rates under Singapore’s Private Vaccination Programme.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Teen meets Charles & Keith founders after TikTok video on ‘luxury bag’ goes viral

She and her father also toured the Charles & Keith headquarters.

READ MORE HERE

Mercedes driver in Tampines crash faces 5 charges, including dangerous driving causing death

The accident took place at about 11.15pm on Dec 23, 2021, at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Tampines Avenue 1.

READ MORE HERE

China stops reporting daily Covid-19 tally as data criticism intensifies

Beijing has said it will eventually switch to monthly updates, but an abrupt end to the daily reports is fuelling concerns of undetected lethal mutations.

READ MORE HERE

Constant migraine, hospital stays did not stop O-level student from getting into poly course

She was one of 23,684 students who received their O-level results today.

READ MORE HERE

Ikea recalls Lettan mirror due to risk of it falling

Some of the fittings that attach them to the wall have been breaking and this has led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling, said the company.

READ MORE HERE

Cheongsam crush: 8 brands offering stylish Chinese New Year outfits

Here are festive off-the-rack options for the last-minute shopper.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Zheng Geping did not inform family of decision to leave Mediacorp after 36 years

In an Instagram post, the 58-year-old called it a very painful decision.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top