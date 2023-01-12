Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 12

New cycling paths in 7 towns will be progressively completed from 2024: LTA
They will be in Geylang, Hougang, Kaki Bukit, Marine Parade, Potong Pasir, Sengkang and Serangoon.
6 ex-Keppel O&M employees given stern warnings over bribes amounting to $73m
More Chinese tourists visit S’pore clinics to get mRNA Covid-19 vaccines
Those on short-term visit passes can buy vaccines at non-subsidised rates under Singapore’s Private Vaccination Programme.
Teen meets Charles & Keith founders after TikTok video on ‘luxury bag’ goes viral
Mercedes driver in Tampines crash faces 5 charges, including dangerous driving causing death
The accident took place at about 11.15pm on Dec 23, 2021, at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Tampines Avenue 1.
China stops reporting daily Covid-19 tally as data criticism intensifies
Beijing has said it will eventually switch to monthly updates, but an abrupt end to the daily reports is fuelling concerns of undetected lethal mutations.
Constant migraine, hospital stays did not stop O-level student from getting into poly course
Ikea recalls Lettan mirror due to risk of it falling
Some of the fittings that attach them to the wall have been breaking and this has led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling, said the company.