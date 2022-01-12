Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 12.
Tunnelling works for Circle Line MRT extension completed
The extension from HarbourFront to Marina Bay is slated to open in 2026, and will cut travelling time.
Long queues at banks, pop-up ATMs for new Chinese New Year notes
The queues come even as Singaporeans were encouraged to opt for e-hongbao.
O-level results: 85.6% attain 5 or more passes in record performance
The class of 2021 attained the best showing at the national examination in at least three decades.
How do I decide if I should go to a JC or a polytechnic?
Wrestling with which educational route to take? Here's advice from principals.
Rescued cinereous vulture flies free on 3rd release attempt
It was last seen flying over the canopy of a forest a distance away.
Singapore well placed to grow as an Asian Spac hub, analysts say
All eyes are on the two special purpose acquisition companies likely to debut on SGX this month.
Google launches 5,000 scholarships worth $3m for virtual courses covering 'in-demand digital skills'
The programme will help more Singaporeans acquire the skills via the company's Google Career Certificate courses.
Book on political cartoons banned here as caricatures of Prophet Muhammad are unacceptable: Masagos
Such pictures are offensive even if published in the name of free speech, academia or otherwise, he said.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew gets $200k cash reward from Indonesian tycoon
The Karim Foundation has given him the reward to urge him to continue pursuing his dream of winning an Olympic medal.