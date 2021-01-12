Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 12.

Malaysia's state of emergency: Elections once Covid-19 under control, and no military rule, says Muhyiddin

Mr Muhyiddin promised to hold a general election as soon as the Covid-19 crisis was under control.

Malaysia's state of emergency: What you need to know

Economic activities can continue as usual, subject to health protocols.

Emergency adds uncertainty to Malaysia's outlook

The move could push the country into a political confrontation and threatens an economy struggling to find its footing.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's government has collapsed, says Umno MP after withdrawing support

Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz said the PM now has the backing of only 109 MPs in the 220-strong Parliament.

Indonesia's Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become number 3 carrier

On Jan 9, a nearly 27-year old Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

Pioneer gynaecologist, 104, receives honorary doctorate from NUS

Dr Oon Chiew Seng also set up Singapore's first dementia home after she retired.

Twelve Cupcakes fined $119,500 over multiple counts of underpaying its employees

Former owners of the chain, radio DJ Daniel Ong and former model Jaime Teo, are also facing similar charges.

17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were no community cases or cases from workers' dormitories.

Elon Musk tweeted 'Use Signal' and investors sent wrong stock soaring 6,350%

The two-word tweet triggered a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device maker.

Otterly delightful surprise for office workers in Penang Road

A group of 13 smooth-coated otters were seen trooping towards Fort Canning Park to the delight of their onlookers.

