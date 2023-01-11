Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Updated
Published
8 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Teacher arrested under ISA; first public servant probed for terror-related offences

Mohamed Khairul Riduan Mohamed Sarip, 38, had planned to join militant group Hamas in Palestine.

READ MORE HERE

China defends its retaliation against South Korea, Japan Covid-19 curbs

Japan lodged a protest to China over the move and asked that it overturn the action.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean woman and 4-month-old daughter killed in Hokkaido road accident

The car they were in was said to have collided with a large truck in the ski town of Kamifurano at around 11.30am.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Thailand plans to introduce $12 tourist fee from June

The money raised will support visitors involved in accidents and develop tourist destinations.

READ MORE HERE

Smart SAF uniform to monitor heat stress among ideas mooted in new research centre

Sensors incorporated throughout the uniform will help commanders keep track of their soldiers’ temperatures, and enable them to quickly identify those at risk.

READ MORE HERE

Former Foot Locker staff fined for taking bribes

Xavier Goh Yixuan committed the offences when he was working at a Foot Locker outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore passport remains second-most powerful in the world

It allows visa-free entry to 192 destinations.

READ MORE HERE

Disgruntled guest smashes sports car through Chinese hotel lobby

The driver is a 28-year-old man who had gotten into a dispute with hotel staff over the loss of his laptop during his stay there.

READ MORE HERE

Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress in musical/comedy

Yeoh won for her role in hit sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All At Once.

READ MORE HERE

‘Art is a vibe’ at new gallery WOAW’s colourful space

The contemporary art gallery from Hong Kong will open in Ann Siang Hill tomorrow.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top