Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Teacher arrested under ISA; first public servant probed for terror-related offences
Mohamed Khairul Riduan Mohamed Sarip, 38, had planned to join militant group Hamas in Palestine.
China defends its retaliation against South Korea, Japan Covid-19 curbs
S'porean woman and 4-month-old daughter killed in Hokkaido road accident
The car they were in was said to have collided with a large truck in the ski town of Kamifurano at around 11.30am.
Thailand plans to introduce $12 tourist fee from June
The money raised will support visitors involved in accidents and develop tourist destinations.
Smart SAF uniform to monitor heat stress among ideas mooted in new research centre
Sensors incorporated throughout the uniform will help commanders keep track of their soldiers’ temperatures, and enable them to quickly identify those at risk.
Former Foot Locker staff fined for taking bribes
Xavier Goh Yixuan committed the offences when he was working at a Foot Locker outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.
Singapore passport remains second-most powerful in the world
Disgruntled guest smashes sports car through Chinese hotel lobby
The driver is a 28-year-old man who had gotten into a dispute with hotel staff over the loss of his laptop during his stay there.
Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress in musical/comedy
‘Art is a vibe’ at new gallery WOAW’s colourful space
