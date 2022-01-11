Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 11.
GST hike cannot be put off forever, but impact will be delayed for S'poreans: Indranee Rajah
Irrespective of when the GST goes up, the Government will be able to delay its impact on Singaporeans through the $6 billion Assurance Package, she added.
MOM to help guide firms with work from home plans, rather than rushing into laws
"We should not rush into hasty legislation that creates workplace rigidity and impede our economic recovery," said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang.
MOH doing more to curb popularity of vaping among youths
The review of the tobacco tax rate will also continue, said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon.
S'pore does not expect persistent, accelerating inflation: Low Yen Ling
Bentley driver arrested after threatening to run down staff at Red Swastika School
Trace a T-Rex in Punggol: Cyclists ride out pandemic blues in Singapore
People began saddling up and riding around the island as an antidote to work-from-home blues or as an alternative holiday activity.
Omicron surge raises Covid-19 reinfection concern
While reinfections are usually less severe, they can still be fatal, especially for the unvaccinated.
Stress may be your heart's worst enemy
A recent study in Scandinavia found that in the week following a child's death, the parents' risk of a heart attack was more than three times the expected rate.
Will I break any laws by buying unlicensed merchandise of TV shows like Squid Game?
As TV series Squid Game went viral last year, various businesses rode the global craze of the Netflix drama to market their goods and services.
Red alert! What can you do to help bring carbon emissions down?
Struggling to keep your resolution to go green? See how your choices can make a difference.
