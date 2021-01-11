Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 11.
ST Global Forum: US and China must take rational view, find common ground in spite of competition, says DPM Heng
He also called on Asean members to stand together in the face of pressure from great-power competition.
ST Global Forum: S'pore economy likely to see slow recovery in second half of 2021, says DPM Heng
Mr Heng said this was due to the vaccination drives going on around the world.
Malaysia to impose MCO for 2 weeks from Jan 13 in several states to curb Covid-19 cases: Muhyiddin
"Our healthcare system is at a breaking point," Tan Sri Muhyiddin said.
Global coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant
Europe, which became the first region to report 25 million cases last week, remains the worst-affected area in the world.
O-level results: 85.4% of 2020 cohort attain 5 or more passes
They secured the best showing at the national exam in at least three decades despite lockdowns and school closures.
Singaporeans encouraged to give e-hongbao this Chinese New Year as safer, environmentally friendlier option
It will help to reduce queues for physical notes and are more environmentally friendly, said MAS.
100 three-door double-decker buses with 2 staircases to be rolled out this year from end-January
The buses will be deployed over the course of the year, said LTA.
GE2020 ballots to be destroyed on Jan 16
The ballots have been stored in the Supreme Court for the mandatory six-month period since the election took place.
Teacher found guilty of misappropriating more than $40k of students' monies
Maslinda Zainal is a former head of department at Woodgrove Secondary School.
22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
No cases were from workers' dormitories or from the community.