Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 10

China suspends short-term visas for visitors from S. Korea and Japan in response to Covid-19 travel curbs
The moves represent China’s first attempt at retaliation after some nations recently implemented testing requirements for travellers from the country.
Stocks of common medicines for fever, cough and cold are up again: MOH
Due to a higher incidence of viral infections, there were temporary shortages of some medicine brands towards the end of 2022.
9 in 10 vehicle clearance counters at land checkpoints to Malaysia manned in December
42 national servicemen have died while in service over past 20 years: Ng Eng Hen
About 20 people evacuated after fire at terrace houses in East Coast Road, one taken to hospital
A total of six terrace houses were affected by the fire, which was extinguished at about 1.50am.
MOM officer followed 11-year-old into her flat and molested her
Loh Jin followed the victim and her brother home after he saw them at a playground in Toa Payoh.
S’pore commuters can book shared rides on Grab from Jan 16 under new trial
Fares for the shared rides are expected to be up to 20 per cent cheaper compared with non-shared rides.
MMA: One C’ship cancels Victoria Lee’s Jan 14 bout in Bangkok, replaces it with kickboxing title fight
Saturday’s main event in Bangkok will now be Thai Superbon Singha Mawynn squaring off with Belarusian Chingiz Allazov.
Use of eyelash extensions may lead to infections and the loss of one’s natural lashes
Issues related to the prolonged use of extensions include clogging of the eyelid’s oil glands, and corneal ulcers or infections, say experts.