Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 10.
No plans for vaccination-differentiated measures for kids aged 12 and below
If these children contract Covid-19, they will have their medical bills fully covered by the Government regardless of vaccination status.
15,540 children aged below 12 had Covid-19 in S'pore in 2021
3,145 were in a hospital or Covid-19 facility, but none remained hospitalised as at Jan 8.
555 of the 802 who died of Covid-19 in 2021 were not fully vaccinated
Although the unvaccinated account for a small proportion of the population, they contributed to 70 per cent of the deaths.
About 2,600 Omicron infections imported into Singapore so far: Iswaran
The bulk of the imported cases were citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning home.
First day of free mask collection runs smoothly, residents pleased with choice of 2 sizes
The masks are more breathable than standard N95 masks and are reusable for up to 30 washes.
Unlicensed teen motorcyclist and his girlfriend, riding pillion, killed in crash
The two teenagers were flung off the bike after he lost control of it and hit two trees.
All Malaysia-Singapore VTL bus tickets in early Feb snapped up amid CNY rush
Customers buying tickets from Causeway Link reported long waiting times, and some said they encountered technical glitches.
So near yet so far: A Singapore family travels to KL after two years
Though KL is just 350km away from Singapore, it has been more difficult to get there than to distant cities such as Munich and New York, says Abel Ang.
'There is a loophole in the system': Car accident victim finds himself unable to claim insurance
The other driver has repeatedly refused to report the incident to his insurance company despite many notices sent to him.
Djokovic wins court case, Australian judge orders release from detention
This rekindles the world No. 1's chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which starts next Monday.
