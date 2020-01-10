Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 10.
US government paves way for possible sale of F-35B fighter jets to Singapore
Singapore's purchase of the F-35B jets must still be approved by the US Congress but is expected to pass.
Schools close, hospitals turn patients away as flu outbreak gets worse in Malaysia
At least 53 people have been infected in Penang and 23 in Selangor as of Friday morning.
Missiles leave tell-tale signs that should solve Iran jet puzzle: Retired crash investigator
Surface-to-air missiles leave a distinctive trail of evidence after striking an aircraft, such as the pattern of pockmarks in the fuselage.
Boy, 14, sexually attacked in The Salvation Army's Gracehaven home by other residents
One of the alleged attackers was charged in a district court with abetting three other youths to commit the offence.
Baby found in rubbish bin: Cleaners thought abandoned child's crying was from a toy doll
In a decision that could well have decided the baby's fate, Mr Patwari Shamim stopped the buggy he was driving so that his colleague Mr Mostafa Kamal could check the bin.
Public healthcare cluster NHG fined $6,000 for not securing personal data
A list containing the information of 129 doctors was found by one of them when she did a Google search of her name.
Taiwan elections: The contenders, the voters and the issues
Taiwanese go to the polls on Jan 11 to elect their president and legislators.
Lawmakers approve Brexit Bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill sets the terms of Britain's departure from the 28-nation EU bloc.
7 highlights of the Light To Night Festival 2020
From a light maze on the Padang to promenade theatre by disabled performers to lobster rolls from Lobster Shack, the event promises to be an Instagram and foodie magnet from Jan 11 to Jan 19.
Golden rat sculptures made up of tiny plants among highlights at Gardens by the Bay's Dahlia Dreams
It will be the first time that this form of horticultural art, known as mosaiculture, is displayed at the Flower Dome.