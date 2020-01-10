Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 10.

US government paves way for possible sale of F-35B fighter jets to Singapore



A photo taken on Nov 27, 2018, shows an RAF F-35B Lightning fighter jets flying over The English Channel during the "Point Blank" excercise after taking off from RAF Mildenhall, Britain. PHOTO: REUTERS



Singapore's purchase of the F-35B jets must still be approved by the US Congress but is expected to pass.

Schools close, hospitals turn patients away as flu outbreak gets worse in Malaysia



The Education Ministry has advised parents not to let their sick children go to school but to seek professional medical attention. PHOTO: AFP



At least 53 people have been infected in Penang and 23 in Selangor as of Friday morning.

Missiles leave tell-tale signs that should solve Iran jet puzzle: Retired crash investigator



Rescue teams work amid debris in Teheran on Jan 8, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Surface-to-air missiles leave a distinctive trail of evidence after striking an aircraft, such as the pattern of pockmarks in the fuselage.

Boy, 14, sexually attacked in The Salvation Army's Gracehaven home by other residents



The incident at The Salvation Army's Gracehaven home is said to have happened on an evening in October 2018. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



One of the alleged attackers was charged in a district court with abetting three other youths to commit the offence.

Baby found in rubbish bin: Cleaners thought abandoned child's crying was from a toy doll



Bangladeshi cleaners Mostafa Kamal (left) and Patwari Shamim found the baby in a bin in Bedok North. PHOTO: ST FILE



In a decision that could well have decided the baby's fate, Mr Patwari Shamim stopped the buggy he was driving so that his colleague Mr Mostafa Kamal could check the bin.

Public healthcare cluster NHG fined $6,000 for not securing personal data



Five other companies have also been sanctioned over the past two months by the Personal Data Protection Commission for similar failings. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH



A list containing the information of 129 doctors was found by one of them when she did a Google search of her name.

Taiwan elections: The contenders, the voters and the issues



Supporters of Taiwan Kuomintang Presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu wave flags during a campaign event in Taiwan on Jan 9, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Taiwanese go to the polls on Jan 11 to elect their president and legislators.

Lawmakers approve Brexit Bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit



British lawmakers approved legislation on Jan 9, 2020, which will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take the UK out of the European Union on Jan 31 with an exit deal. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Withdrawal Agreement Bill sets the terms of Britain's departure from the 28-nation EU bloc.

7 highlights of the Light To Night Festival 2020



The facade of the Asian Civilisations Museum is lit up with artwork as part of the Light To Night Festival, a marquee event of the Singapore Art Week. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



From a light maze on the Padang to promenade theatre by disabled performers to lobster rolls from Lobster Shack, the event promises to be an Instagram and foodie magnet from Jan 11 to Jan 19.

Golden rat sculptures made up of tiny plants among highlights at Gardens by the Bay's Dahlia Dreams



A pair of golden rats will be made up of sedum, alternanthera and begonia plants, though they are now green as the flowers have not blossomed yet. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



It will be the first time that this form of horticultural art, known as mosaiculture, is displayed at the Flower Dome.

